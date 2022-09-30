This week's Pets of the Week are Hermione and Faith.
Meet Hermione. This little lady is named after the Harry Potter character Hermione. She is a beautiful, magical and mystical cat. Sadly, she lost her home when her owner surrendered her saying that they didn't get along. Hard to believe since this cat is full of kindness. Stop by today and introduce yourself to this talkative lady. There isn't a more spectacular cat than her. Please consider adopting or fostering today.
