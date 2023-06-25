LEAGUE CITY
The 2022 League City “Volunteer of the Year,” who was honored for his work building sets for youth theater productions, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, officers said.
LEAGUE CITY
The 2022 League City “Volunteer of the Year,” who was honored for his work building sets for youth theater productions, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography, officers said.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office searched David James Nolder's home in the 200-block of Meadowhill Lane on a warrant connected to child pornography, officers said.
Nolder's attorney complained Monday that law enforcement officials had been slow to provide evidence against Nolder.
“The State has not produced any evidence despite the request and public filing requested in my letter of representation,” Nolder’s defense attorney Katy-Marie Lyles said.
A forensic examination of a computer hard drive seized in the search uncovered file folders containing child pornography, according to an affidavit.
One folder contained hundreds of images of nude girls who appeared to be between 8 years old and 12 years old, investigators alleged in the affidavit.
Nolder, 50, acknowledged he would occasionally see porn images through a file-sharing program that were likely minors, according to the affidavit. Investigators found he had deleted his searches, but they were stored on his hard drive. Nolder said he did view child pornography the week before the search, according to the affidavit.
Nolder was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography June 13 after the forensic examination was complete, authorities said.
Each charge is a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of 2 to 10 years in prison. Nolder was jailed on $25,000 bonds for each charge, but has since been released on bail, according to jail records.
Nolder’s wife is the youth theater instructor with League City’s Parks and Recreation Department and he volunteered to build sets and coordinated lighting and audio for rehearsals and performance, League City’s Director of Communication Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Because Nolder was a volunteer and not an employee, no background check was performed, Osborne said. The city plans to review its policy and Nolder has been barred from assisting his wife’s work, Osborne said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.