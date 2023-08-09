We have encountered many films about UFOs and aliens over the years. Yet director Marc Turtletaub and writer Gavin Steckler find new life in the genre by combining a film about aging with science fiction. The plot might echo a lighter “X-Files” episode — imagine a 78-year-old Mulder dealing with early onset dementia when a UFO crashes in his backyard. “Jules” toggles between comedy, innocence and emotion quite beautifully. Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley’s performance, unlike anything he has done, adds a new facet to his range of work. Likewise, character actress Harriet Sansom Harris (“Phantom Thread,” “Licorice Pizza”) is given the leading female role, demonstrating her talent only hinted at through bit parts over the years.
Each month during the public Boonton City Council Meetings, Milton (Kingsley), Sandy (Harris) and Joyce (Jane Curtin) line up for the public speaking portion of the meeting to voice their concerns. These three elders don’t associate with each other; they are not friends, just three lonely people with nothing better to do than ask for new crosswalks, complain about town slogans or seek attention they don’t get from their busy families. When Milton announces to the crowd “a spaceship has crashed in my backyard and crushed my azaleas,” everyone is shocked, not about his story — but that his memory problem appears to have progressed. Sandy and Joyce later step in, condemning his outlandish remakes: “Stuff like that hurts our credibility.” At least until they see what’s in his backyard.
Jules is the name Sandy gives to the alien staying with Milton. This grey being becomes a soundboard for all three of the elders to vent. “His eyes are so understanding,” Sandy remarks. They discuss how busy their children are with their own lives, how they fear getting older and feel forgotten by the rest of the world. The alien just listens and eats apples provided by Milton. Aside from needing dead cats to repair his spaceship, the filmmakers never allow “Jules” to get so ridiculous it belittles the message. In fact, the minor subplot with the government trying to locate the craft is unnecessary, and drones would invalidate that part of the story.
While Turtletaub’s direction is without much flair or creativity, it’s the script that delivers the most. When Sandy explains to Milton what a big deal this is in his backyard, he calmly responds, “I know. It will take the azaleas another season to come back.” By the teary-eyed, well-earned conclusion, it’s obvious how personal this project, dedicated to his father, is to Turtletaub. Functioning as an entertaining fable, “Jules”‘s message is to spend more time with those whose lives now move at a slower pace. Inevitably, we eventually become the one with the azaleas.
Final Thought: A poignant blending of science fiction and aging.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
