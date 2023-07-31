A quote from Shakespeare “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” has an important meaning which applies to the everyday life of all humans. This quote suggests that a name is just a label to distinguish one thing from another. Humans understand their world by categorizing similar things into groups and labeling them. The name really has no worth nor does the label have any meaning. The importance of a person or thing is the way it is; not because of what it is called.

This being said a great deal of meaning is given to words/labels many of which are incorrect and hurtful. Suggestions are made to use the word “disability” and never use words such as “handicapped,” “cripple,” “victim,” “retarded,” or “special needs.” In 2010, Congress passed Rosa’s Law which changed references to mental retardation in Federal laws to intellectual disability. Children with intellectual disability have what is known as a generalized neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significantly impaired intellectual and adaptive functioning.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

