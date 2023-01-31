I support the Galveston Police Department and Police Chief Doug Balli.
I'm not pleased the family whose home was breached by a SWAT team was injured or traumatized or their home damaged.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
However, if I was related to Malik Dunn, murdered recently in our city, I would want the police to follow every lead in connection with that murder, which is exactly what they were doing.
I would not want delays to such investigation to notify a city official. There are chains of command within the police department and the court systems to obtain warrants and execute them. If each has to be cleared through another official it could cause delays.
I’m disappointed The Daily News is giving more print space to perceived wrongdoings of our police than was given to the murder victim. This is a time when it's hard to get qualified police officers, when the community does not respect them as professionals as opposed to seeing it as a noble profession to protect and serve.
Our police department deserves our support and just as a suspect is a suspect until proven guilty, let the system run its course before vilifying our police department or chief. I back the blue.
Cathie Harrison
Galveston
Editor's note: The Daily News has reported exactly as much about the investigation into the killing of Malik Dunn as the Galveston Police Department has disclosed about it.
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
