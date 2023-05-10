I hope we learn a motive for Corvette Concepts killings By MARGARET BLACK May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I'll never forget the 1983 murders in League City.Members of the McGraw family were close friends, and I was a hairdresser to Jackie McGraw, the mother of Thomas McGraw.These senseless murders had a profound effect on a close-knit family that I cared for very much.I was at a loss of words because there are no words to alleviate the kind of pain this family experienced.I hope justice is served, but I've always wondered what was the motive for such a terrible act.M. Elaine BlackLeague City, Texas Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities sayA record-breaking wall of seaweed is at large in the AtlanticBiz Buzz: Islander revives East End corner store; Tuesday Morning prepares to closeLeague City triple-homicide trial begins day two with dramaLawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas historyGalveston school board to discuss superintendent's commentsSea Star Base's sale could spell end of its missionGalveston ISD superintendent issues apology ahead of meetingTwo cars found in Texas City lake, authorities saidUpdate: Galveston superintendent to depart with $70,000 severance CollectionsCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th yearKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTexas City Disaster remembered85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps up CommentedColumnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (47) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33) Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30) High-profile Houston attorney signs onto Galveston County abortion case (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.