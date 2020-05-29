DICKINSON
• To get the quickest, most up-to-date information when it comes to hurricanes and evacuations, Dickinson police encourage residents to like both the city and police department’s Facebook pages.
• Residents also are encouraged to visit the city’s website, www.ci.dickinson.tx.us, where they can sign up for DickinsonCONNECT. This resource will give residents access to important information in a timely and accurate fashion through phone calls, text messages, email and a user-friendly app.
• The main number for the police department is 281-337-4700.
FRIENDSWOOD
• The city will communicate through multiple sources if a mandatory or voluntary evacuation is issued. Friendswood residents should register for the CodeRED system so that they can receive phone calls, text messages and emails from the city at www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/cns.
• The city will inform residents when it is safe to return to the city. Stay tuned to local media, city social media accounts and register for Code RED to get the latest information.
• The city’s main number is 281-996-3200, and the Office of Emergency Management is 281-996-3335.
GALVESTON
• Galveston residents who will need a ride or do not have their own transportation during a hurricane evacuation can call 409-797-3701 to register for the city’s evacuation transportation program.
• Residents can sign up for city of Galveston’s emergency notification system online by visiting www.cityofgalveston.org/196/Emergency-Notification-System. The city’s emergency management department also posts updates on Twitter at @GalvestonOEM or on Facebook at Facebook.com/GalvestonOEM.
KEMAH
• Kemah residents must register at www.kemah-tx.gov to set up preferences for the Blackboard Connect system. In the case of a hurricane, alerts would be provided via home phone, cell, text message or email. This is the city’s primary direct communication tool but requires residents to register.
• To contact a staff member of the Kemah Emergency Management, contact Police Chief Walter Gant at 281-334-5414 or Fire Chief Robert Steckler at 281-538-5727.
La Marque
For general, nonemergency, emergency management questions, residents may call 409-938-9225. During an emergency, the city prefers that residents utilize the city’s website, www.cityoflamarque.org, as it will be updated on a regular basis. Visit https://lamarqueconnect.bbcportal.com to sign up for emergency phone notifications.
LEAGUE CITY
• League City residents can register with the city’s mass notification system to receive alerts if a storm impacts the area by visiting www.leaguecity.com.
• The city’s website, social media sites (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and Comcast Channel 16 also will provide residents with the critical information needed during emergency situations.
• City officials encourage residents who would need evacuation assistance during a hurricane to call 211 and register with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry program early.
• League City’s nonemergency number for the League City Office of Emergency Management is 281-554-1300.
• Additional information is available at www.readylc.com.
Santa Fe
• Residents may sign up to receive phone notifications via Blackboard Connect by visiting www.cityofsantafetx.bbcportal.com or by calling 409-925-6412. The city uses the notification system to update people about road closures, community events and storm and weather updates.
Texas City
• Residents can sign up to receive emergency notifications through the city’s website, www.texas-city-tx.org or by calling 409-948-3111.
• Buses transporting people between the county and the shelter do pickups in Texas City. Residents can call 409-948-3111 to learn where the buses will arrive.
Unincorporated Galveston County
• For information on hurricane preparedness in all unincorporated areas in the county, contact Galveston County Emergency Management at www.gcoem.org or by calling 281-309-5002 or reach the 24/7 hotline at 888-384-2000. Find the department on Facebook and Twitter for emergency updates.
• Visit www.gcoem.org to sign up for transportation in the event of a hurricane if you are without a vehicle or have medical considerations. If you know of neighbors or friends who may need transportation, encourage them to sign up. You are not required to take the assistance, but it will ensure you will get help if needed.
• Sign up for the county Blackboard Connect system, which will provide alerts in case of a hurricane by phone, text and email. The tool is the best way to get emergency alerts.
• Residents in San Leon and Bacliff can contact their water department to sign up for the notification systems for interrupted service in a hurricane and other water notices.
• County emergency management officials say communities in low-lying areas of the county should be especially aware of the need to evacuate. Those areas often hardest hit by a hurricane include Bayou Vista, Bolivar and San Leon. Many people in those areas stayed during Hurricane Ike in 2008 even after the Bolivar Ferry stopped running and water service was halted. More than 120 had to be evacuated in Bolivar. Emergency management officials said residents should take notice of those major closures as a sign it is necessary to leave when a hurricane may be on its way.
