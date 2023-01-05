Programming note:The Greatest Love of All,” the Whitney Houston tribute show starring Belinda Davids and scheduled for next weekend at The Grand 1894 Opera House, has been rescheduled to January 2024. If you still need a Whitney fix, director Kasi Lemmons’ new biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is now playing at the Galveston Primetime cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd.

Battle Scarred: As of last week, it had been 160 years since the Confederate Navy drove Union troops out of Galveston, ending weeks of back-and-forth between the two armies over the highly strategic port. Few scholars know more about the Battle of Galveston than historian Ed Cotham, former president of the Houston Civil War Round Table and author of "Battle On the Bay: the Civil War Struggle For Galveston." This weekend, Cotham will lead walking tours of significant battle-related sites, of which there are enough to require two separate routes: The Strand Tour, which queues up 10 a.m. Saturday at the 1860 Hendley Building, 2002 Strand; and the Postoffice Tour, which meets 2 p.m. Saturday at the City National Bank Building, 2219 Market St. The Strand tour repeats at 1 p.m. Sunday.

