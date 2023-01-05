Programming note: “The Greatest Love of All,” the Whitney Houston tribute show starring Belinda Davids and scheduled for next weekend at The Grand 1894 Opera House, has been rescheduled to January 2024. If you still need a Whitney fix, director Kasi Lemmons’ new biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is now playing at the Galveston Primetime cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd.
Battle Scarred: As of last week, it had been 160 years since the Confederate Navy drove Union troops out of Galveston, ending weeks of back-and-forth between the two armies over the highly strategic port. Few scholars know more about the Battle of Galveston than historian Ed Cotham, former president of the Houston Civil War Round Table and author of "Battle On the Bay: the Civil War Struggle For Galveston." This weekend, Cotham will lead walking tours of significant battle-related sites, of which there are enough to require two separate routes: The Strand Tour, which queues up 10 a.m. Saturday at the 1860 Hendley Building, 2002 Strand; and the Postoffice Tour, which meets 2 p.m. Saturday at the City National Bank Building, 2219 Market St. The Strand tour repeats at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Honor Guard: Independently of the tours, the Texas and Louisiana department of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold a commemoration ceremony and dedication of the Union soldiers monument 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery, one of seven burial areas on Broadway between 40th and 43rd streets. An honor guard in vintage uniform will fire a 21-gun salute to Lt. Cmdr. Edward Lea, second in command of the USS Harriet Lane, the 619-ton steamer destroyed in the fighting.
Last Chance: You’ve been busy, we know. Luckily, Moody Gardens is giving stragglers one last weekend to enjoy its holiday attractions, including the Festival of Lights, Ice Land sub-freezing sculpture garden, train ride, ice skating, Arctic slide, aquarium, and a variety of 3D and 4D movies. Good after 4 p.m. through Saturday, all-inclusive holiday passes start at $65 per adult; tickets to Ice Land and Festival of Lights available separately. Children younger than 3 get in free; details at moodygardens.com.
Pops Aplenty: Echoing the Vienna Philharmonic’s splendid tradition, a fixture in the Austrian capital since 1939, the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Trond Saeverud present a frothy New Year’s Pops program 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. Besides pieces by Mozart, Sibelius and both Johann Strauss Sr. and Jr., several students of Rosenberg Elementary’s after-school violin program will perform under the direction of violinist Kristina Davila. After intermission, the orchestra will unveil “Lilith and Eve,” a world-premiere duet for violin and double bass composed by Saeverud’s father, Ketil Hvoslef. Tickets start at $25 and are available through thegrand.com.
