Good Times Rolling: Well, it’s here — those 11 days of swanky soirees, outrageous outfits and swollen merchant coffers known as Mardi Gras Galveston. The nation’s third-largest pre-Lenten celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the Party Gras! Procession saluting this year’s George P. Mitchell Honorees, Rudy and Donna Teichman. After the award presentation at Tremont House, the brass band-heavy George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade launches at 7 p.m.; later on, come to the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (sponsored by The Daily News) at 8:30 and Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade at 10.
Saturday’s shenanigans begin at the 11 a.m. Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K run. Registration starts at $75, and runners enjoy free drinks and their own balcony party. The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade follows at noon, beginning at 57th and Seawall Boulevard and winding its way to the downtown entertainment district, the site of the 12th annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade at 1 p.m., the snazzy art cars of the Krewe d’iHeart Media Parade at 3, and Austin techno-rock thumpers Ghostland Observatory’s headlining performance at 6. Big daddy Krewe of Gambrinus Parade rolls at 6 p.m. as well, following the Aquarius route into the heart of downtown’s Mardi Gras madness.
At Sunday’s Fiesta Gras, the party gets going with the Desfile Estrella con El Norte y La Raza parade at 1 p.m. and Los Locos Vaqueros & Jeeps Parade at 4, with music by lively norteño artists Secretto and the unique Afro-Caribbean sounds of Kazzabe. Registration is still open for the umbrella brigade and golf cart and Jeep parades; general-admission tickets are $15. Much more information is available at mardigrasgalveston.com.
Costume Party
For a splash of Mardi Gras history, the Bryan Museum‘s “Party By Design” exhibition rounds up nearly a century’s worth of fascinating accouterments. Choice artifacts include vintage gowns and the corresponding sketches by San Antonio-based designer Emile Robin; fancy headdresses by “Mr. Mardi Gras” Danny Lee Morgan; and a phoenix costume from last year’s Knights of Gambrinus parade. Other items of note in the exhibition, which opens Friday and runs through March 26, include whimsical examples from recent Umbrella Brigade parades and images from artist William “Billy” Quinn‘s Venice-themed 1988 Mardi Gras mural. Adult admission is $14; see thebryanmuseum.org for details.
Come Sail Away
Billed as America’s largest Mardi Gras boat parade, Yachty Gras is the centerpiece of Saturday’s Mardi Gras festivities at Kemah Boardwalk. Prefaced by two hours of kids’ crafting activities and live music by Bama Breeze and The Slags, the regatta sets sail through Clear Creek Channel at 7 p.m. Yachty Gras is open to any viable, registered and insured watercraft, but sailors must attend a skippers meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at Schafer’s Coastal Bar & Grille, 1002 Aspen Road in Clear Lake Shores. See yachtygras.com for registration info and other details.
Smiles for Lyle
Giving his Large Band a bit of a breather, Lyle Lovett brings his pared-down Acoustic Group to The Grand 1894 Opera House for a midweek twofer Tuesday and Wednesday. For the first time in a decade, he’s got a new album to push, too — last year’s “12th of June,” a reliably wry record that reveals a new wrinkle or two in the master songsmith’s bag of tricks. In other words, both the poignant title track and side-splitting “Pants Is Overrated” testify how much Lovett loves being a recent dad. Tickets start at $30; details at thegrand.com.
The Play’s the Thing
Enjoy a collection of scenes, short plays, and dramatic monologues when Galveston College Theatre Department students present “An Evening of Scenes” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Directed by adjunct theatre instructor Eric P. Holm, the performances — totally free and open to the public — will be in room FA-207 of the Fine Arts Building.
