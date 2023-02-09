Yachty Gras

Billed as America’s largest Mardi Gras boat parade, Yachty Gras is the centerpiece of Saturday’s Mardi Gras festivities at Kemah Boardwalk.

 Courtesy

Good Times Rolling: Well, it’s here — those 11 days of swanky soirees, outrageous outfits and swollen merchant coffers known as Mardi Gras Galveston. The nation’s third-largest pre-Lenten celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the Party Gras! Procession saluting this year’s George P. Mitchell Honorees, Rudy and Donna Teichman. After the award presentation at Tremont House, the brass band-heavy George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade launches at 7 p.m.; later on, come to the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (sponsored by The Daily News) at 8:30 and Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade at 10.

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras Galveston gets underway Friday with a full schedule of events through the weekend.
Mardi Gras

Saturday’s shenanigans begin at the 11 a.m. Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K run. Registration starts at $75, and runners enjoy free drinks and their own balcony party. The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade follows at noon, beginning at 57th and Seawall Boulevard and winding its way to the downtown entertainment district, the site of the 12th annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade at 1 p.m., the snazzy art cars of the Krewe d’iHeart Media Parade at 3, and Austin techno-rock thumpers Ghostland Observatory’s headlining performance at 6. Big daddy Krewe of Gambrinus Parade rolls at 6 p.m. as well, following the Aquarius route into the heart of downtown’s Mardi Gras madness.

Party by Design

The Bryan Museum’s “Party By Design” exhibition rounds up nearly a century’s worth of fascinating accoutrements.
Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett brings his pared-down Acoustic Group to The Grand 1894 Opera House for a midweek twofer Tuesday and Wednesday.
An Evening of Scenes

Enjoy a collection of scenes, short plays and dramatic monologues when Galveston College Theatre Department students present “An Evening of Scenes” Feb 16.

