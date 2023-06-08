Family Feud: It sounds like something straight out of “The Amazing Race.” During Saturday’s Galveston Family Beach Challenge, families will assemble at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., to compete for $3,000 in total prizes by racking up points in volleyball, limbo, a sack race, life-size Battleship and Connect Four, “volley balloon” (whatever that is), a water-balloon fight and seven more stations.
If two or more families are tied at the end of the day, a giant Jenga match will determine the winner. At least four family members must participate, and everyone must be at least 8 years of age. The competition starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free; visit galvestonchallenge.com for details.
History Lessons: The big celebrations come next weekend, but learn a lot more about why Juneteenth is worth celebrating at noon Saturday at VisitGalveston’s Juneteenth Brown Bag Series in the Fox Rare Book Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. Sean McConnell, the library’s special collections manager, and archivist Kevin Kinney will discuss African American history in Galveston as reflected in photographs and historical documents from the library’s sizable collection. The lecture is free, but registration is required through Rosenberg-library.org (Look for the online events calendar).
Pride Inside
Pride month is here, and although the island’s big blowouts are still weeks away, a handful of events this weekend aim to keep the party going until then. Saturday, Third Coast Pridefest is throwing a Pride Pubcrawl on The Strand to help raise funds for its Oct. 22 festival; the route begins at Murphy’s Pub, 213-215 22nd St., at 4:30 p.m. and concludes four stops later at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. Tickets are $30; register on Third Coast Pridefest’s Facebook page.
On Sunday, Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Dr. in League City, is throwing a benefit for Pride Galveston with shows at noon and 2:30 p.m. India Sherry, Kiki Dion Van Wales and Chachie Pedraza Van Wales will perform, with DJ Jamie Waymire supplying the tunes. (Pride Galveston is set for Sept. 1-3.) Back on the island, Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road., is partnering with Galveston Queers & Allies for the Pride Family Festival: three hours of local singer-songwriter Ladybird’s ukulele stylings; face-painting, arts and crafts, and bingo; and the Most Prideful Outfit contest, with prizes for the top dogs (or cats) in the Adult, Kid, and Pet categories. Some proceeds will be donated to Galveston Island Fundraising of Texas. Visit galvestonislandbrewing.com for details.
Nights In White Linen
Better known around here for the one in Houston’s Heights, League City also has a White Linen Night, and it’s this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. (White linen clothing, the thinking goes, is a sure sign summer is here.) The League City Historical Society and League City Folk Association are co-sponsoring this event designed to show off the town’s Historic District, 512 Second St. Three blocks of the district will be shut down as more than 150 artists’ booths line the streets. Go out and enjoy food trucks, an ice-cream cart, a children’s zone, an open-mic and other live music, antique cars on display and tours of the One Room Schoolhouse and Barn museums. Visit leaguecity.com/whitelinennight for parking info and other details.
Tenor-mania
A favorite at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., the Texas Tenors return Saturday and Sunday for two performances of “Music From Stage and Screen,” a new program that again shows off the trio’s unique range — after all, groups capable of tackling Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma” and “Deep In the Heart of Texas” back-to-back don’t come along every day. Since their breakthrough performances on the 2009 season of "America’s Got Talent," JC Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen have done two PBS specials and landed several releases in the upper reaches of Billboard’s Classical Albums chart, including 2021’s Outside the Lines. Performances are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; tickets start at $30. Visit thegrand.com for details.
Books and Cooks
Reading is the order of the day Sunday at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market, 3304 Market St. Representatives of the Rosenberg Library will be on hand to distribute library cards and promote programs such as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten; the Friends of the Rosenberg Library will bring along a bunch of used books for sale as well. Kids can also meet DIVA, a certified Reading Assistance Dog (or READ, of course) and enjoy Super Green & Pink popsicles at the Galveston County Food Bank’s Taste the Market booth in honor of National Fruit and Vegetable Month. The market opens at 9 a.m.; visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com for details.
