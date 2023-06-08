Family Feud: It sounds like something straight out of “The Amazing Race.” During Saturday’s Galveston Family Beach Challenge, families will assemble at Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., to compete for $3,000 in total prizes by racking up points in volleyball, limbo, a sack race, life-size Battleship and Connect Four, “volley balloon” (whatever that is), a water-balloon fight and seven more stations.

Galveston Family Beach Challenge

The competition in tug-of-war, giant Jenga, and many more events should get heated at Saturday’s Galveston Family Beach Challenge.

If two or more families are tied at the end of the day, a giant Jenga match will determine the winner. At least four family members must participate, and everyone must be at least 8 years of age. The competition starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free; visit galvestonchallenge.com for details.

White Linen Night

Classic motorcars are part of League City’s White Linen Night, reflects on the town’s historic past.
White Linen Night

League City’s White Linen Night reflects on the town’s historic past with an art fair, live music, vintage cars, and tasty cold treats.
Texas Tenors

Onetime "America’s Got Talent" sensations The Texas Tenors return to The Grand 1894 Opera House Saturday and Sunday.

