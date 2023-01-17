Last week, we discussed the first part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendations for physical activity for adults. It is recommended that we strive for 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise and two days of weight training per week. The weight training recommendation is to participate in muscle strengthening activities that target all major muscle groups. This can be either split up among multiple days or a full circuit twice a week. The muscle groups that should be targeted are the arms, shoulders, legs, hips, back, chest and abdomen.

The next question most people ask is how long we should perform weight training exercises. There is no set time for these exercises. Rather, it is recommended to do an exercise for eight to 12 repetitions. You should do that set of repetitions one to three times as you are able. We should aim to pick weights that make the last one to two repetitions a challenge to complete. This will ensure you get the most out of your exercises and promote muscle growth.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

