Consider the Bible passage Exodus 20.5: “Visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and the fourth generation,” or as we hear it in common language — “The sins of the father are visited upon the son.”

Well, in recent research it may also be true that the sins of the mother are visited upon the daughter. A new study by Shelly Buffington at UTMB has discovered that a high fat diet can alter social behavior and promote neurodysfunction in descendants. Not only in their children, but in the next generation. These neurological effects occur through alterations in the bacteria that reside in your gut or intestinal track. This bacterial population which is at least equal to the total number of cells in our bodies is called our microbiome. And here I thought my grandparents could only affect my health by guilting me about my bad behavior.

Medical Discovery News is hosted by professors Norbert Herzog at Quinnipiac University, and David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

