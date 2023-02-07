Consider the Bible passage Exodus 20.5: “Visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and the fourth generation,” or as we hear it in common language — “The sins of the father are visited upon the son.”
Well, in recent research it may also be true that the sins of the mother are visited upon the daughter. A new study by Shelly Buffington at UTMB has discovered that a high fat diet can alter social behavior and promote neurodysfunction in descendants. Not only in their children, but in the next generation. These neurological effects occur through alterations in the bacteria that reside in your gut or intestinal track. This bacterial population which is at least equal to the total number of cells in our bodies is called our microbiome. And here I thought my grandparents could only affect my health by guilting me about my bad behavior.
We have understood the health effects of a bad diet for years. Avoiding cholesterol, consuming whole grains and high fiber foods, managing salt and limiting sugar and fatty foods were a path to better health. Now, we know that this is because these good dietary habits help us maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
As amazing as this sounds, our gut microbiome contributes to our good and bad brain function. And the types of microbes that make up this community can be altered by our diet. The results are far reaching. The diet of our mothers can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders as well as developmental and behavioral disorders such as autism spectrum disorder. Recent studies have shown that a decrease in maternal intestinal microbial diversity can alter behavioral outcomes in early childhood.
In this new study using mice, researchers showed that a high-fat diet altered the gut microbiome in the mothers and impacted the development of the brain in their offspring. And this effect persisted when the next generation of mice had offspring also. Wow, intergenerational effects of bad diet passed on by the equivalent of your grandmother. I do not know about you, but I shudder to think about the diet of my grandmother who was a U.S. immigrant and lived through the Great Depression.
This work builds upon earlier work that showed effects of a high-fat maternal diet on plasticity in the brain and social behavior. Plasticity is an important property of the brain that allows the brain to change in response to learning and experience.
The research showed that the negative effects of a high-fat diet could be reversed by giving the new generations desirable microbes that increase the diversity of their microbiome community. This means that probiotics containing healthy microbes could be a part of healthy prenatal and postnatal care that would negate the negative impacts of maternal and grandmaternal diets.
If this research is shown to be applicable to human development, probiotics could be a convenient and effective way to reverse their “bad diet” effects of maternal nutrition. Of course, you would still be on your own to deal with managing a healthy diet!
Medical Discovery News is hosted by professors Norbert Herzog at Quinnipiac University, and David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
