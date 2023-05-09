Almost everyone has heard the phrase “You are what you eat”. Some of the first recorded versions date back over 200 hundred years in French and German literature, stating that the food one eats has a bearing on one’s state of mind and health. Later in the 1920-1930s an American nutritionist Victor Lindlahr coined and popularized the phrase in an advertisement, “Ninety percent of the diseases known to man are caused by cheap foodstuffs. You are what you eat.”

Naturally, it is a basic truth that living organisms are made up of what they eat. In more complicated life forms it is felt that senses of taste and smell have evolved to guide away from toxic materials and toward more beneficial materials. Who doesn’t like sugar and fried foods? They have a high level of energy to stave off starvation. Starvation was much more likely before we had mass food production and supermarkets. It has long passed the time of hand-to-mouth existence and is now a for-profit business.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription