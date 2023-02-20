The Texas Department of State Health Services rabies bait program is in its 28th year. The program has successfully eliminated the domestic dog-coyote, and the fox rabies virus strains from the state. Rabies bait is a vaccine and is part of an overall strategy to protect us from the lethal disease.
Developed in the 1980s, the vaccine was extensively safety tested in wildlife and domestic animals. The developers cleverly started with a human smallpox vaccine because the vaccine virus had already been weakened so that it did not cause illness in people with healthy immune systems. The human vaccine virus was modified to carry an additional piece of DNA coding for a piece of the rabies virus. Upon infecting a cell, the modified virus begins producing that piece of the rabies virus. Seeing this, the immune system begins making antibodies that protect against rabies infection. As it produces only a single part of the rabies virus, the modified vaccine cannot cause rabies or any symptoms of rabies.
The vaccine is taken by mouth, so the trick is to get wildlife to eat it. The solution is to place the vaccine in a sealed sack within a small matchbox-shaped container made from fishmeal or dog food. When the box is eaten, teeth puncture the sealed sack, releasing the vaccine. The rabies baits are commonly dropped over vast wildlife habitats by airplane and helicopter, but they can also be hand thrown in areas like city parks. No harm comes even if an animal eats multiple baits.
Generally, the baits are distributed in areas with active rabies. Raccoons are responsible for most outbreaks in the eastern United States. In other parts of our country, rabies is primarily spread by foxes and coyotes. Raccoons, foxes and coyotes have adapted to living in cities and towns, which places people and pets at risk of rabies. While Texas has been successful in eliminating rabies from foxes and coyotes, there is fear that rabies could spread northward from Mexico because they do not have a baiting program. Currently, Texas baits a wide swath along our southern border, creating a barrier to rabies spread. This is more cost-effective than baiting the entire state. Western European countries use the same strategy to keep rabies from entering from their non-baiting neighbors.
You will not run into these baits in Galveston County. If you see them in other areas, leave them alone and keep your pets away. There is a possibility that pets can spread the vaccine virus to people, although this has not been seen with baiting programs. As a live virus, there is the possibility it could cause illness in immunocompromised people. Under state law, your pet eating bait does not count as their rabies vaccination.
Baiting has no effect on rabies in the bat population. It is wise to stay clear of bats as well as ill-acting animals. The rabies bait program is yet another example of how vaccines positively impact our lives.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.