The Texas Department of State Health Services rabies bait program is in its 28th year. The program has successfully eliminated the domestic dog-coyote, and the fox rabies virus strains from the state. Rabies bait is a vaccine and is part of an overall strategy to protect us from the lethal disease.

Developed in the 1980s, the vaccine was extensively safety tested in wildlife and domestic animals. The developers cleverly started with a human smallpox vaccine because the vaccine virus had already been weakened so that it did not cause illness in people with healthy immune systems. The human vaccine virus was modified to carry an additional piece of DNA coding for a piece of the rabies virus. Upon infecting a cell, the modified virus begins producing that piece of the rabies virus. Seeing this, the immune system begins making antibodies that protect against rabies infection. As it produces only a single part of the rabies virus, the modified vaccine cannot cause rabies or any symptoms of rabies.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

