Some newborns have lots of hair and some are almost bald. Some have blond hair only to have brown hair as adults. Some babies are born with curls but may not have curls as adults. Infants will lose hair after about 6 months because of a change of hormones they are no longer receiving through the placenta from their mothers.

Babies are born with all the hair follicles they’ll need in their lifetimes. On average, people come into the world with about 5 million hair follicles. Between 10 to 14 weeks of pregnancy, those follicles start growing tiny stands of hair called lanugo. This is shed between weeks 24 to 28. The hair of a full term baby is grown in the last trimester.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

