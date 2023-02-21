Are you one of the lucky ones? Hmmm ... Certainly not by lottery results standards! But are you someone who has not yet been infected with COVID-19? Does that come from following all the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Are you just plain lucky, or is there a scientific reason for it? The term “super dodger” has been used to describe people who have avoided COVID-19 despite how infectious it is. Every microbe likely has some people who are resistant, and sometimes we can figure out why.

Let’s go back to the Black Death in 14th-century Europe. Estimates are that up to 50 percent of all people in Europe, Africa and the Middle East died from the plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. That makes this the deadliest pandemic in recorded history. New research has compared the DNA of those who survived to those people who died of other causes in the same time period. This meant exhuming more than 500 skeletal remains of both groups, extracting their DNA and sequencing and comparing their genomes. The goal was to identify differences that might point to a gene or genes that could explain why some people were resistant to death from this deadly bacterium.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

