Are you one of the lucky ones? Hmmm ... Certainly not by lottery results standards! But are you someone who has not yet been infected with COVID-19? Does that come from following all the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Are you just plain lucky, or is there a scientific reason for it? The term “super dodger” has been used to describe people who have avoided COVID-19 despite how infectious it is. Every microbe likely has some people who are resistant, and sometimes we can figure out why.
Let’s go back to the Black Death in 14th-century Europe. Estimates are that up to 50 percent of all people in Europe, Africa and the Middle East died from the plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. That makes this the deadliest pandemic in recorded history. New research has compared the DNA of those who survived to those people who died of other causes in the same time period. This meant exhuming more than 500 skeletal remains of both groups, extracting their DNA and sequencing and comparing their genomes. The goal was to identify differences that might point to a gene or genes that could explain why some people were resistant to death from this deadly bacterium.
Almost 250 gene variants were identified among the survivors, and one gene variant in a gene called ERAP2 stood out. This gene plays a role in our immune system in fighting off microbes. Humans have two copies of each gene, and plague survivors who had two copies of the resistant ERAP2 variant gene were more likely to survive. Those survivors bred, and the resistant gene lived on in the population. Today, 45 percent of British people still have the resistant ERAP2 gene. It is clear that the black plague changed the genetics of Western Europeans in ways that are still evident today.
Recent work may have found why some of us do not appear to get sick from COVID-19. The latest thinking is that some people have a variant gene that doesn’t prevent a “super dodger” from becoming infected but makes it so that they don’t get sick. For this work, scientists sequenced and analyzed the DNA of almost 1,500 people. This identified a well-known gene in the immune system called HLA. This gene signals your immune system about an invading microbe very early when the virus enters the body. HLA helps mobilize immune cells to make antibodies and expand the immune response. Scientists discovered that this variant of HLA already recognizes the SARS-CoV2 virus, and it can stop the virus before the infection can start.
Here is the cool part. About 10 percent of people have the variant form of the HLA gene. And among COVID dodgers, the occurrence of this variant is even higher. These “super dodgers” could be the ones to prevent the virus from replicating and spreading. Research groups are looking for other genes that make people resistant to getting sick. Armed with this information, new therapies can be developed to lessen the misery of this modern-day plague.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
