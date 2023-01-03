Recently there have been frequent reports of fever reducers for children being sold out. Pictures of empty shelves of medications that are not available. Mostly the reporting is related to problems with supply chains but also to emphasize the increased infection rate of three important and dangerous viruses affecting children, COVID, Flu and RSV. Interestingly enough, the dangerous three are not cured by fever reducers nor is the usual course of the disease shortened or lessened.

So what is fever and why are we so afraid of it? Fever is the result of inflammatory processes in the body’s immune system. This process may be caused by infection or autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Fever is one of the main reasons that children are brought to the clinic or the ER.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription