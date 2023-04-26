“To succeed in life, you need three things: A wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.” — Reba McEntire
Last week we discussed the impact of diet and exercise on our bone health. Let’s continue the discussion by detailing how we check for osteoporosis (weakened bones) and what supplements may be helpful to prevent fractures (broken bones). Checking vitamin D, calcium, thyroid levels and a Dual X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) bone scan are all used to determine the health of a bone. Using the DEXA scan, along with one’s age, height and weight can provide a risk score (FRAX) of the likelihood of a hip or other bone fracture in the next 10 years. This determines if your physician will recommend prescription medication or other integrative therapies.
The usual supplements recommended for bone density are calcium and vitamin D. Calcium is the primary component of our bones, so it seems intuitive that appropriate calcium intake plays a role in our bone health. Studies are a bit inconsistent regarding if and how much calcium is needed for appropriate bone health. Calcium concentrations are multifactorial and determined by both intake and excretion, both of which are affected by diet, exercise and medications. In general, we get enough calcium in our diet, but if supplementing, aim for about 800 mg a day of calcium from all sources (food and supplements). Higher doses of calcium may increase the risk of kidney stones.
Vitamin D plays a role in calcium absorption in the intestines and works with vitamin K to stimulate bone growth. The primary source of vitamin D comes from diet and sun exposure. Vitamin D deficiency has been shown to affect bone health, but studies are inconsistent in showing if vitamin D supplementation directly affects bone health. It does improve muscle strength which could be helpful in preventing a fall. Regardless of the inconsistencies, it is reasonable to take a vitamin D supplement daily. Many Americans are chronically deficient in vitamin D, so a daily dose of 1,000-2000 IU of vitamin D is appropriate for most.
Some studies show that diets rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids (fish oil) have fewer fractures than those without. We might think living on the bay provides some benefits, but it is cold-water fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herrings that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, copper, boron and zinc also work together to improve effective bone metabolism. These can usually be obtained in a good multivitamin. Finally, one study found that regular consumption of tea (preferably green tea) resulted in a 30 percent decreased risk of osteoporotic fractures.
If all else fails, your doctor may recommend bisphosphate therapy to prevent your risk of fracture. These have their own risks and benefits that should be discussed. While there are no strong studies that show overwhelming support for any specific supplement, I particularly like the last study as it verifies what my grandmother attributed her long life and zero fractures to: “Jesus and green tea.” So, go exercise outside, drink some tea, and eat more fish to help keep your bones healthy.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
