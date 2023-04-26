“To succeed in life, you need three things: A wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.” — Reba McEntire

Last week we discussed the impact of diet and exercise on our bone health. Let’s continue the discussion by detailing how we check for osteoporosis (weakened bones) and what supplements may be helpful to prevent fractures (broken bones). Checking vitamin D, calcium, thyroid levels and a Dual X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) bone scan are all used to determine the health of a bone. Using the DEXA scan, along with one’s age, height and weight can provide a risk score (FRAX) of the likelihood of a hip or other bone fracture in the next 10 years. This determines if your physician will recommend prescription medication or other integrative therapies.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

