“A doctor’s door should never be closed; a priest’s door should always be open.”
— Victor Hugo, Les Misérables
Last week, I attended an Integrative Medicine Conference. I confess that I left a little early one day to go watch Les Misérables (It was “self-care.”) One of the sessions I attended during this conference discussed the intersection of faith and healing. This led me to research the connection between religion and health. We know that religion can play an active role in decisions regarding our health, but many individuals may not know that spirituality itself plays a role in our health and well-being.
There are numerous studies that show how religious involvement affects our coping skills, improves the quality of life, decreases anxiety and depression symptoms, lowers suicide risk and can even add years to your life. We have not found a definitive cause of how these health benefits occur. One hypothesis is that the social connection and the feeling of purpose associated with religion play a role in reducing feelings of stress and improving health outcomes. Another way this occurs is through the meditative practices involved in most religions. I regularly encourage patients to participate in 10 minutes of mindfulness, meditation or prayer daily as this practice adds an estimated 2-5 years to someone’s life expectancy.
The other way religion affects our health is in some of the guidelines and dietary requirements. Seventh-Day Adventists actively encourage taking care of one’s physical, emotional and spiritual health as a part of their act of worship. Their diet and exercise recommendations are why they have been shown to have some of the longest lifespans compared to any other group in America. Hinduism encourages a mostly vegetarian diet. Those who follow a halal diet have lower cholesterol than their counterparts. In addition to the cholesterol benefits, the Kosher diet also improves digestion and may reduce food allergies. I could go on, but I think I have made my point. Many religions recommend healthy plant-based diets and regular exercise. Some believe the teachings of moderation and abstinence may play a role in these health benefits too.
These studies are limited in their research, and it is important to recognize that while there are health benefits associated with religion, being religious does not mean you will be healthier. Attendance at a religious service every week does not correlate with longer life; rather it is those individuals who truly take the teachings and connections that see the positive health benefits. There is still much to be explored regarding this connection. This week, I would encourage you to spend a little more time with meditation, contemplation or prayer. Try to add a few more plants to your plate. Take a walk outside for 20 minutes a day. These activities may not provide immediate improvement to your life, but when done regularly, they add years to it.
