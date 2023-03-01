Recently, I listened to a podcast about Non-Sleep Deep Rest. This practice, also called Yoga Nidra, is a way to help the body relax and replenish dopamine levels. Dopamine is a hormone in the brain that is responsible for feelings of happiness and euphoria. Lower levels of dopamine lead to increased feelings of stress, irritability and anger. These levels are used up during the day and replenished through certain activities like good sleep, exercise, listening to music, meditation and spending time in the sun. Another factor that affects healthy dopamine levels is maintaining a good diet. One study had found that the practice of NSDR for as little as 10 minutes a day can help improve levels of dopamine.
So how do we go about doing a NSDR exercise? First, find a quiet place where you can sit or lay down without being disturbed. Close your eyes to help heighten your other senses. Take 3 to 5 slow deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth with your lips pursed. The exhale should be longer (preferably twice as long) than your inhale. This helps to slow down the heartbeat and focus the mind. With your eyes closed, picture a flashlight beam come over your body. Start with the feet and slowly move up and over the entire body in pieces. When the light touches part of the body, pay attention to the sensations both internally and externally on that part of the body. How does the leg feel? What do you feel touching your leg? As the light moves off that part of the body, allow it to relax more and sink into the floor a little more. Next picture the light broadening over the entire body. Sense the body as a whole and then as the light moves off, relax further.
Take 3 to 5 slow deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth. Now, repeat the process with the light over the body. This time, as the light passes over each part of the body, try to picture yourself waking up those body parts. Wiggle your fingers and toes, rotate the ankles, flex the arms and legs, rotate the torso and head. Try to use small, intentional movements, paying attention to each body part as you move it. Finally, let the light shine over the entire body and flex then relax the entire body. Take 3 to 5 slow deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth. Open your eyes and allowing all the visual information to enter your awareness. Congratulations, your first session of NSDR is complete.
I have been practicing this exercise for the past week and have noticed a more relaxed and happier state in my own life. There are several YouTube videos that can help walk through this practice. The practice can take as long as you like, but try to aim for at least 10 minutes minimum at a time. Try NSDR for the next week to see if it helps make a difference in your own life.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
