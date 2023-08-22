Unfortunately, many of us have experienced death up close, supporting loved ones at the ends of their lives. But what if when our heart stops, we didn’t immediately die? It is easy to see how our cells could continue to live, but what about our brains? Recent research has begun to address what happens in the brain at the time of death and shortly after.

We’ve all heard about how your life flashes in front of your eyes in your last moments, seeing bright lights and out-of-body experiences. New research on multiple fronts suggests that the brain indeed does become incredibly active as a person dies.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Fascinating. I was trying to remember where I heard the story about AI and fMRI being used to read thoughts. A quick Google found it in your last column here - although I heard the NPR version on the radio last weekend. The idea of using AI to read thoughts opens all sorts of possibilities for people with various disabilities. But the idea of extending this to read the brain's last moments of life - possibly getting a glimpse into that great abyss - is absolutely mind-blowing.

