Unfortunately, many of us have experienced death up close, supporting loved ones at the ends of their lives. But what if when our heart stops, we didn’t immediately die? It is easy to see how our cells could continue to live, but what about our brains? Recent research has begun to address what happens in the brain at the time of death and shortly after.
We’ve all heard about how your life flashes in front of your eyes in your last moments, seeing bright lights and out-of-body experiences. New research on multiple fronts suggests that the brain indeed does become incredibly active as a person dies.
This new research focuses on organized gamma waves produced in the brain at the last moments of life. These waves have long been associated with higher brain functions including memory, cognition and attention. They are used for communication between different parts of the brain. Doctors also use them as an indication of consciousness.
Just a couple of years ago, scientists were working with an 87-year-old person when he unexpectedly died. They had been measuring electrical activity on the surface of the brain using an EEG. They saw a surge of gamma waves in the 30 seconds before his heart stopped, and the surge continued for an additional 30 seconds after his heart had stopped. He may have been the first person whose brain activity was measured at the time of their death.
Almost 10 years earlier, neuroscientists had seen a similar phenomenon with brain waves in laboratory rats. The rats were euthanized, and the scientists observed a surge of electrical activity in the form of gamma waves for up to 30 seconds. Remember that organized gamma waves are an indication that the animal is aware and alert.
In this new study, scientists obtained permission to monitor comatose patients with an EEG after their ventilators were removed and their recovery was not possible. Again, a surge in gamma waves were observed in patients for between 30 seconds and two minutes after the ventilators were removed. The gamma waves appeared organized and they provoked activity in other areas of the brain.
The temporal parietal junction, an area of the brain located toward the back of the head and behind the ear, had high activity. This is the area of the brain that is associated with dreams and out-of-body experiences. So does that represent the “life passing before your eyes” phenomena? That would be a definite maybe and may represent a conscious period as a person dies. Others may say that is an unusual electrophysiological event as the brain shuts down. Because dying people can’t describe what happened, we may never know. There could be some parallels with people’s near-death encounters where they report dream-like experiences.
Today, AI technology has been successfully used to identify thoughts and elements of people’s dreams. Could we someday “read” the final thoughts of people? This appears to be just beyond the scope of our current technology. Stay tuned.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(1) comment
Fascinating. I was trying to remember where I heard the story about AI and fMRI being used to read thoughts. A quick Google found it in your last column here - although I heard the NPR version on the radio last weekend. The idea of using AI to read thoughts opens all sorts of possibilities for people with various disabilities. But the idea of extending this to read the brain's last moments of life - possibly getting a glimpse into that great abyss - is absolutely mind-blowing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.