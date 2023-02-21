The other day, my wife and daughter surprised me at work by taking me out for lunch as a late Valentine’s surprise. Because of the short timeframe I had for lunch, we ended up going to a local fast-food establishment. As I sat there eating my burger and looking at the steady stream of people coming in to get their food, I couldn’t help but think about the fast-food industry and its effect on our lives.
The daily recommended caloric intake for an average adult is 2,000 calories a day. You may (or may not) be surprised to learn that the average fast-food meal contains 1,200-1,900 calories, depending on if you get the large fries and drink. One meal contains almost the entirety of our recommended daily caloric intake! It’s no wonder we have an epidemic of obesity in our country. I regularly tell patients that we (Americans) eat too much food per day. I am regularly guilty of this myself. The portion sizes in our country are typically double that of any other. When traveling in another country, the portion size of a large fast-food meal is what we typically consider to be a small or a child’s meal.
However, this is not the only thing to be concerned about when it comes to fast food. Studies have found that fast food has numerous effects on the body in both the short term and long term.
The immediate effects of fast food are typically an increase in blood sugar, elevated blood pressure, and increased inflammation. This is due to the significantly high proportion of processed carbohydrates, salt, preservatives, and saturated fats found in most of these foods. In my clinic breakroom, we have a small fried pie from a certain establishment. This pie sits under a small glass dome and looks as fresh as the first day I ever saw it. I was first introduced to this pie when I was a medical student over 10 years ago. This food is older than my oldest nephew and still looks like it just came out of the package. That’s how much preservatives are cooked into these foods to keep them looking fresh. And I have not even started on the actual nutritional value of the food itself.
In the long term, regular consumption of fast food increases the risks of obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes and heart disease. They increase the risk of constipation because of their low fiber index. They lead to higher levels of inflammation, cancer and infections, and they lower our capacity for memory and learning. The high levels of sugar and fats in these foods increase cholesterol and significantly increase the risk of dying from a heart attack or stroke. There are even newer studies that have found a possible link between fast food intake and anxiety and depression.
I am definitely rethinking how often I go get something from a fast-food joint because it is easy and convenient. I hope you do too; our health depends on it.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
