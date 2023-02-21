The other day, my wife and daughter surprised me at work by taking me out for lunch as a late Valentine’s surprise. Because of the short timeframe I had for lunch, we ended up going to a local fast-food establishment. As I sat there eating my burger and looking at the steady stream of people coming in to get their food, I couldn’t help but think about the fast-food industry and its effect on our lives.

The daily recommended caloric intake for an average adult is 2,000 calories a day. You may (or may not) be surprised to learn that the average fast-food meal contains 1,200-1,900 calories, depending on if you get the large fries and drink. One meal contains almost the entirety of our recommended daily caloric intake! It’s no wonder we have an epidemic of obesity in our country. I regularly tell patients that we (Americans) eat too much food per day. I am regularly guilty of this myself. The portion sizes in our country are typically double that of any other. When traveling in another country, the portion size of a large fast-food meal is what we typically consider to be a small or a child’s meal.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

