Many of us are getting bombarded with advertisements for the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines for adults. This has led to a lot of calls to doctors’ offices asking when to be vaccinated. Commonly, RSV has been recognized as a problem for only children, leading some to question the seriousness of the illness for adults and whether vaccination is even necessary.
RSV is a common winter virus. In the United States, RSV infections, like the flu, usually occur from October through April and peak in January or February.
It is nearly impossible to avoid RSV as the virus is highly contagious. People are repeatedly infected throughout their lifetimes. The germ is spread by coughs and sneezes and by direct contact, such as kissing the face of an infected child. RSV survives on contaminated surfaces for hours, so the virus can be caught by just touching a doorknob. Individuals with RSV infection are contagious for three to eight days and can spread the virus even before showing symptoms.
The chief symptoms are runny nose and congestion. For most, it is indistinguishable from a common cold and resolves after about a week. However, RSV can get down into the lungs and cause breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels, requiring hospitalization. Serious illness is most common in the very young and the elderly.
Our immunity declines with age, placing the elderly at risk of serious illness from an infection they easily handled when younger. Up to 120,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths occur among older adults each year. Those with diabetes or chronic heart, lung and kidney disease account for nearly 95 percent of those hospitalized. There is no treatment for RSV, so care consists of therapies such as inhalers and oxygen.
In May, the FDA approved two vaccines, Arexvy and Abrysvo, for adults 60 years of age and older. The vaccines reduced the chance of developing RSV pneumonia by more than 80 percent, thereby providing protection against hospitalization and death.
Both Arexvy and Abrysvo are given as a one-time dose. Research is ongoing as to whether booster doses will be needed in the future. Both vaccines are covered under Medicare Part D, so individuals with this insurance supplement won’t pay anything out of pocket at the pharmacy.
Common side effects that may occur include pain at the injection site, redness, swelling, fatigue and fever. These symptoms are typically mild and should last only a few days. The official recommendation is that adults 60 years of age and older should discuss with their physician whether the vaccine is right for them. This discussion is called “shared clinical decision making.” The vaccines are not necessarily for everyone. Over 60,000 people participated in the clinical trials but there may still be very rare side effects that will not be known until millions of doses are given. Those at the highest risk for serious RSV disease, such as those with chronic heart and lung problems, should strongly consider being vaccinated.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
