A little more than 100 years ago, the archeologist Howard Carter along with his wealthy sponsor, the Earl of Carnarvon, opened King Tut’s tomb to reveal its spectacular contents. Soon after, the rumor of a curse from the mummy began to spread. The media at the time played up the deaths of anyone who entered the tomb, regardless of their actual cause of death. Despite the news reports, a scientific explanation such as a deadly fungus is much more likely than the supernatural one, though it is much less fun.

In 2002, Mark Nelson studied the survival of people exposed to the mummy’s curse from the opening of King Tut’s tomb. 25 of 44 Westerners present in Luxor, Egypt, when the tomb was opened were potentially exposed to the curse. Exposure to the tomb had no influence on the age at which these people died, nor was there a significant difference in the number of years they survived after exposure. Nelson concluded that there was no curse. To be fair, getting exact data for this analysis was challenging and left open the possibility that some evil was still involved.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

