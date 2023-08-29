A little more than 100 years ago, the archeologist Howard Carter along with his wealthy sponsor, the Earl of Carnarvon, opened King Tut’s tomb to reveal its spectacular contents. Soon after, the rumor of a curse from the mummy began to spread. The media at the time played up the deaths of anyone who entered the tomb, regardless of their actual cause of death. Despite the news reports, a scientific explanation such as a deadly fungus is much more likely than the supernatural one, though it is much less fun.
In 2002, Mark Nelson studied the survival of people exposed to the mummy’s curse from the opening of King Tut’s tomb. 25 of 44 Westerners present in Luxor, Egypt, when the tomb was opened were potentially exposed to the curse. Exposure to the tomb had no influence on the age at which these people died, nor was there a significant difference in the number of years they survived after exposure. Nelson concluded that there was no curse. To be fair, getting exact data for this analysis was challenging and left open the possibility that some evil was still involved.
In May 1973, conservationists opened the tomb of Casimir IV Jagiellon, a famous 15th-century Polish king. 10 of the 12 died in the next few weeks. A microbiologist, Bolesław Smyk, found a mold or fungus called Aspergillus flavus in the tomb and thought that it could have contributed to these deaths. In 1976, the mummy of Ramses II was found to harbor 89 different species of fungi, including Aspergillus.
Infections with A. flavus, or aspergillosis, are usually only serious in people with weakened immune systems or existing lung diseases. There are ~180 different types of Aspergillus and they are common both indoors and outdoors. Aspergillus spores can cause lung or sinus infections which can spread to other parts of the body and sometimes cause serious illness.
Fungal spores can persist for hundreds of years and retain their pathogenic potential, or even become more pathogenic. The theory is that the fungi grew on the mummies and items entombed with them, such as food for the afterlife. The opening of a long-sealed tomb would disturb the fungal spores, releasing them into the air to be inhaled by the explorers/raiders. The consequences of inhaling the spores would depend on their health.
Lord Carnarvon died five months after the opening of King Tut’s tomb. His death certificate states the cause of death to be an infected mosquito bite that resulted in pneumonia. The Times of London on March 17, 1923, reported that Carnarvon had “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”, symptoms consistent with aspergillus sinusitis. This may have progressed to the pneumonia that killed him. However, since tests for aspergillosis did not exist then, we will never be sure what caused his death.
The scientific explanation of fungal infections affecting tomb explorers is more likely correct, but the mummy’s curse will live on regardless of the facts.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.