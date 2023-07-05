Last weekend, my family attended a beach birthday party for one of my daughter’s friends. As I sat watching my daughter and her friends build sandcastles and chase hermit crabs, I thought about the health benefits that come from having a beach day.
One of the best benefits we get from beach days is the emotional benefit. Beach days typically force us to relax and just enjoy the activity. It is hard to do work when you are in the sun with sand everywhere and someone calling for you to play. Studies have found that beach exposure improves cortisol levels (stress hormone) and keeps them down even after you go back home. Additionally, being out in the sand provides an experience called “grounding” or “earthing.” Having our feet and bodies in the earth has been shown to lower levels of inflammation and improve mental and emotional well-being. The experience may also even help with pain. Of course, one final emotional benefit comes from sun exposure. Regular sun exposure has been shown to decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Another benefit we get from the beach comes from exposure to important vitamins and nutrients. The biggest benefit is from Vitamin D exposure by being out in the sun. We also get various micronutrients such as magnesium and other salts absorption through our skin when we are out in the ocean waves. Some studies find that exposure to these nutrients can help improve symptoms of acne or eczema as well as certain pain syndromes like arthritis. Sand is a natural exfoliating agent that helps make skin softer and smoother.
In addition to the emotional and health benefits, beach days also have physical benefits. Playing in the water and the sand are excellent forms of exercise. There was one study that found our quality of sleep improved after a beach day, though it is unclear if that’s from the activity, the emotional benefit or sun exposure. There are even some studies now looking at how breathing in the ocean air can also improve our lung health. It may be the salt in the air helps kill harmful bacteria in our lungs.
Now, before we move to the beach, a few words of caution. While the ocean can be a health benefit, it can also cause harm. Always use appropriate caution when playing in the water and learn how to respond to a riptide. Watch the bacteria content in the water and do not go in if you have open wounds or have a medical condition that makes you a slow healer. Stay hydrated when outside or playing for prolonged periods of time. Finally, make sure to wear your sunscreen when out and about in the sun to prevent sunburn, otherwise, you may need the aloe vera we talked about last week. Take time this week to go out to the beach, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Your body and mind will thank you.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
