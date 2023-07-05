Last weekend, my family attended a beach birthday party for one of my daughter’s friends. As I sat watching my daughter and her friends build sandcastles and chase hermit crabs, I thought about the health benefits that come from having a beach day.

One of the best benefits we get from beach days is the emotional benefit. Beach days typically force us to relax and just enjoy the activity. It is hard to do work when you are in the sun with sand everywhere and someone calling for you to play. Studies have found that beach exposure improves cortisol levels (stress hormone) and keeps them down even after you go back home. Additionally, being out in the sand provides an experience called “grounding” or “earthing.” Having our feet and bodies in the earth has been shown to lower levels of inflammation and improve mental and emotional well-being. The experience may also even help with pain. Of course, one final emotional benefit comes from sun exposure. Regular sun exposure has been shown to decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

