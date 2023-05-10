My daughter, who is almost 4, is currently in what we call the “beige phase” of eating. She refuses to eat anything that is not brown or beige. This is great if we are eating chicken or pasta, but creates some challenges if we decide to eat anything remotely resembling a balanced or plant-based diet. We are also in the middle of the “Why?” phase wanting to know the reasoning behind every request we make. In trying to explain why we should eat our vegetables, I thought I would share why asparagus and other cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and bok choy to name a few) are so healthy for us.

One of the best reasons asparagus is so healthy for us is because of its calorie count. Asparagus is low in calories (20 calories in just 1/2 a cup) and packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamins A, C, E and K, potassium, folate and phosphorus. Additionally, they contain multiple antioxidants that help reduce the harm caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. Antioxidants decrease inflammation in the body, lower blood pressure and even have some anti-cancer effects. One of the pigments that give asparagus its green hue is called anthocyanin. This antioxidant is shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

