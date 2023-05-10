My daughter, who is almost 4, is currently in what we call the “beige phase” of eating. She refuses to eat anything that is not brown or beige. This is great if we are eating chicken or pasta, but creates some challenges if we decide to eat anything remotely resembling a balanced or plant-based diet. We are also in the middle of the “Why?” phase wanting to know the reasoning behind every request we make. In trying to explain why we should eat our vegetables, I thought I would share why asparagus and other cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and bok choy to name a few) are so healthy for us.
One of the best reasons asparagus is so healthy for us is because of its calorie count. Asparagus is low in calories (20 calories in just 1/2 a cup) and packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamins A, C, E and K, potassium, folate and phosphorus. Additionally, they contain multiple antioxidants that help reduce the harm caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. Antioxidants decrease inflammation in the body, lower blood pressure and even have some anti-cancer effects. One of the pigments that give asparagus its green hue is called anthocyanin. This antioxidant is shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
There are some studies that are now looking at how the folate found in asparagus may work with other vitamins to improve cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia or memory impairment. It also works as a natural diuretic, helping the body expel excess salt through the amino acid asparagine. This is not to be confused with asparagusic acid, the compound responsible for the abnormal urine smell after eating asparagus. Rest assured, the smell is normal and is not harmful.
Another benefit of asparagus comes from the fiber content in the vegetable. Fiber is essential to good gut health (a topic both I and Dr. Sierpina have covered multiple times). In addition to the fiber content, asparagus is also primarily water-based (94 percent). This is another wonderful way to help improve hydration and improve digestion. People with high-fiber diets have been shown to have lower blood pressure, improved digestion and improved inflammatory response.
Cooking asparagus is easy as the plant is forgiving to aspiring and seasoned cooks. One of my favorite ways to cook asparagus is to lightly sauté them. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add a little olive oil and when hot, add your cut asparagus to the pan. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes until it is bright green, stirring or shaking frequently. This makes a powerful addition to any protein or other meal. We routinely add asparagus to our meals as a great flavor and added texture. Unfortunately, despite all my explanations, my daughter still did not want to eat her asparagus last night. Here’s hoping for better luck next time!
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
