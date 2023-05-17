I am a man of routine. When I am in the clinic, my cup is always at my work desk and filled with coffee. I suspect many of you are similar in that regard. I am also particular about my coffee. I like freshly roasted beans, the water should be the perfect temperature for brewing and I add just a small splash of cream to help slow down caffeine absorption. Despite my enjoyment (what some call dependence), there are some health benefits for us coffee drinkers.

There is some debate on the health benefits of coffee. The biggest risk of coffee consumption is the amount of caffeine in the drink. Caffeine is one of the most used stimulants by Americans. It works by activating the nervous system to induce increased energy and focus. Too much caffeine can lead to difficulty with sleep, anxiety, irritability, headaches and dependency (needing more to get the same result). The withdrawal symptoms of caffeine are headaches, difficulty concentrating, fatigue and irritability. Many people use caffeine to help them “wake up” in the morning. This strategy can impact our ability to wake up naturally and cause more difficulty with sleep. The best strategy for coffee is to wait an hour or so after waking up to drink it. Try to drink water first thing in the morning. It can help flush out your system and help wake up in a more natural way.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

