I am a man of routine. When I am in the clinic, my cup is always at my work desk and filled with coffee. I suspect many of you are similar in that regard. I am also particular about my coffee. I like freshly roasted beans, the water should be the perfect temperature for brewing and I add just a small splash of cream to help slow down caffeine absorption. Despite my enjoyment (what some call dependence), there are some health benefits for us coffee drinkers.
There is some debate on the health benefits of coffee. The biggest risk of coffee consumption is the amount of caffeine in the drink. Caffeine is one of the most used stimulants by Americans. It works by activating the nervous system to induce increased energy and focus. Too much caffeine can lead to difficulty with sleep, anxiety, irritability, headaches and dependency (needing more to get the same result). The withdrawal symptoms of caffeine are headaches, difficulty concentrating, fatigue and irritability. Many people use caffeine to help them “wake up” in the morning. This strategy can impact our ability to wake up naturally and cause more difficulty with sleep. The best strategy for coffee is to wait an hour or so after waking up to drink it. Try to drink water first thing in the morning. It can help flush out your system and help wake up in a more natural way.
Outside of the potential harm of caffeine, coffee does have some wonderful health benefits. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, depression, liver disease and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. There is even a study that indicates coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death compared to non-drinkers. Much of the benefit is because of the polyphenols found in coffee. Polyphenols are compounds naturally found in fruits, vegetables and certain beans like coffee. These compounds are typically anti-inflammatory and help to reduce inflammation in the body. Coffee is also a great source of vitamin B and magnesium. Magnesium can act as a bowel stimulant which also explains why coffee makes people need to use the bathroom.
One small caveat to coffee is not the drink itself but what we add to it. One of the worst things we can do to our coffee is to add highly processed sugars, creamers and flavoring to our drink. These substances are pro-inflammatory and will often counteract all the positive effects. If possible, try to limit or refrain from adding anything to your coffee to get the biggest benefit. If you are unable to tolerate the caffeine or want to cut back, dirty water (I mean, decaf) has the same health benefits as its caffeinated sibling. Whatever your stance on coffee, my wish for you is that your drink be hot and your beans not burned. Time for me to get a refill.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
