While traveling home last weekend, I stopped at a convenience store for a drink. I noticed several drinks advertising their inclusion of MCT oil. Medium-chain triglyceride oil (MCT) is a supplement made from medium-chain fats that come from coconuts or palm kernel oil. These fats are shorter than the typical types of fats or oils used in cooking. This makes them easier for the body to digest. In fact, because of their structure, MCTs are quickly broken down in the intestines to provide quick energy and rarely stick around in our body long enough to be stored in the fat cells.
MCTs have been around since the 1950s and research is still ongoing to identify the exact mechanism of how they work. There have been some interesting studies in the last 10 years to explain the benefits of MCTs. Moderate consumption of MCTs can help with weight loss, improved absorption of nutrients, improved energy levels, improved exercise endurance, decreased inflammation and the feeling of being full for longer. There is even a study that found MCT oil helped improve cognitive function and memory in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
MCTs work by supercharging our utilization of fat stores for energy. Many ketogenic diets encourage theuse of MCT oil to ensure proper fat intake throughout the day without overloading the body with unhealthy fats. One small study found that when compared to olive oil, participants who had 5 teaspoons of MCT oil and a calorie-restricted diet lost 3.5 pounds more over 4 months. MCTs also help to enhance exercise tolerance through increased activation of our mitochondria (the power plant of our cells and tissues). This allows the body to make energy faster and enables us to exercise for longer periods of time. One study found that rats who were fed MCT oil for eight weeks were able to run twice as long as rats who were fed normal diets. There are not any good human studies replicating this effect yet.
So, the question remains, how do we incorporate MCTs into our diet? The easiest way to do so is to buy MCT oil and add it to your food or drink. A spoonful a day is super easy or adding it to your baking or smoothie also works. You could get some MCTs from eating coconut or using coconut oil, but the concentration would be significantly less than using MCT oil. Cold-pressed, pure MCT oil that is processed with enzymes, as opposed to chemical processing, is considered better than traditional processing techniques. MCT comes in both liquid and powder forms for easy additions. It is not recommended to cook with MCT oil because of its low smoke point. Start small and increase the amount untill about 30mg a day (1.5 tablespoons). MCT oil is not for everyone, but it may be a helpful additive for those looking for something extra to give them a little boost in their health journey.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.