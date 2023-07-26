While traveling home last weekend, I stopped at a convenience store for a drink. I noticed several drinks advertising their inclusion of MCT oil. Medium-chain triglyceride oil (MCT) is a supplement made from medium-chain fats that come from coconuts or palm kernel oil. These fats are shorter than the typical types of fats or oils used in cooking. This makes them easier for the body to digest. In fact, because of their structure, MCTs are quickly broken down in the intestines to provide quick energy and rarely stick around in our body long enough to be stored in the fat cells.

MCTs have been around since the 1950s and research is still ongoing to identify the exact mechanism of how they work. There have been some interesting studies in the last 10 years to explain the benefits of MCTs. Moderate consumption of MCTs can help with weight loss, improved absorption of nutrients, improved energy levels, improved exercise endurance, decreased inflammation and the feeling of being full for longer. There is even a study that found MCT oil helped improve cognitive function and memory in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription