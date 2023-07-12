I recently learned that half to 75 percent of all adults have had a headache in the last year and about 16 percent of the U.S. population currently has a headache. This means that 1 out of every 6 people has a headache right now. When I announced this statistic to our clinical staff room, indeed one of the 6 people in the room had a headache. It is estimated that headaches cost $22 billion per year in both direct medical costs and indirect costs through lost productivity. So how can we use integrative therapies to help decrease the incidence and severity of headaches?

The first aspect of headache control is prevention. Many headaches are caused by events known as triggers. Things such as perfumes, weather, alcohol, lights and sleep disturbance can significantly affect the probability of developing a headache. Identifying and reducing triggers can significantly improve headache frequency. Good quality sleep, proper hydration, regular exercise and routine relaxation techniques can have a profound effect on headaches. Sleep is vital to reducing headaches in many individuals. Aim to get 6-8 hours of quality sleep per night.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

