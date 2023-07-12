I recently learned that half to 75 percent of all adults have had a headache in the last year and about 16 percent of the U.S. population currently has a headache. This means that 1 out of every 6 people has a headache right now. When I announced this statistic to our clinical staff room, indeed one of the 6 people in the room had a headache. It is estimated that headaches cost $22 billion per year in both direct medical costs and indirect costs through lost productivity. So how can we use integrative therapies to help decrease the incidence and severity of headaches?
The first aspect of headache control is prevention. Many headaches are caused by events known as triggers. Things such as perfumes, weather, alcohol, lights and sleep disturbance can significantly affect the probability of developing a headache. Identifying and reducing triggers can significantly improve headache frequency. Good quality sleep, proper hydration, regular exercise and routine relaxation techniques can have a profound effect on headaches. Sleep is vital to reducing headaches in many individuals. Aim to get 6-8 hours of quality sleep per night.
Another effective strategy to help prevent headaches is to examine our diet. Eating a healthy diet rich in plants and anti-inflammatory foods along with limiting processed foods, fried foods, alcohol and salty foods can help decrease headache frequency or severity.
In terms of supplements, there are some studies that have shown certain supplements can help with headaches. Magnesium is the most studied and has been shown to reduce and stop certain headaches and migraines. B Vitamins have also been shown to help along with Vitamin D for individuals who have a known Vitamin D deficiency. Butterbur and Feverfew are two herbs that have some possible benefits for headaches. The typical dose of Butterbur is 150mg/day.
Mind-body therapies have shown significant improvement for many people. A 4-8 session course on biofeedback significantly reduced headache frequency. Biofeedback works by increasing the awareness of the body and actively working to relax tensed muscles, breathing and heart rate variability. In the same way, meditation also helps with headaches by improving the relaxation response.
There are several electrical stimulation/neurostimulation machines that are advertised for headaches. The research is not clear that these work, but anecdotally, some people find benefits from them. I do not typically recommend them as initial treatments.
Finally, acupuncture can also be very helpful for headaches. One study found that acupuncture was just as effective as standard medical therapy for headache prevention and treatment. In my own practice, I have found that acupuncture can stop a headache almost immediately and significantly decrease the frequency of migraines. Acupuncture works by causing the body to release its own pain hormones and improving blood flow. If you choose to pursue acupuncture, I recommend a trial of 8 to 12 sessions to see the full benefit. However, remember that acupuncture is a treatment, not a cure, so continued treatments may be necessary to see sustained results.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
