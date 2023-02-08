With Valentine’s Day coming up, it might be helpful to talk through some integrative therapies that put us in prime condition when feeling amorous. There are numerous foods, supplements and other therapies that help you feel your best in all situations.

First and foremost, the best therapy to keep you in good health is regular exercise. Exercise helps to maintain good blood flow to the entire body. Regular aerobic activity helps to maintain muscle mass and physical endurance and keeps you at peak performance. As always, a brisk walk for 20 minutes a day (or more) is ideal for helping circulation and health.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription