With Valentine’s Day coming up, it might be helpful to talk through some integrative therapies that put us in prime condition when feeling amorous. There are numerous foods, supplements and other therapies that help you feel your best in all situations.
First and foremost, the best therapy to keep you in good health is regular exercise. Exercise helps to maintain good blood flow to the entire body. Regular aerobic activity helps to maintain muscle mass and physical endurance and keeps you at peak performance. As always, a brisk walk for 20 minutes a day (or more) is ideal for helping circulation and health.
There are not great studies that indicate certain dietary foods can help with libido, but there isn’t harm in adding these foods. Foods such as figs, bananas, avocados and chocolate (dark is best) may help boost libido because of the vitamins and minerals they contain. These foods help improve blood flow to the genitals. Other foods such as beets, garlic, dark leafy greens, pomegranates, citric fruits and certain nuts and seeds may help improve blood flow to the genitals through their effect on nitric oxide (a compound that helps relax blood vessels). Other dietary changes that can help improve libido would be to decrease high sugar and highly processed foods. The typical Standard American Daily Diet (SAD Diet) affects hormone levels of estrogen and testosterone. It increases the risk of metabolic syndrome and thus affects the amount of active circulating hormones in your blood. Other factors that can affect us are too big of portions or cutting out foods high in vitamin D.
Vitamin D is one supplement that can provide some help in improving libido and sexual satisfaction. One study found that low Vitamin D levels affected erection strength. Vitamin C, Vitamin E and B Vitamins also have studies that indicate they may be helpful in maintaining proper hormone balance and improving libido. Zinc is another mineral needed to help improve testosterone levels and thus improve sexual activity in men.
Some herbs that may help women include ginkgo, Korean red ginseng and Yohimbe. In addition to those three, Maca and Saw Palmetto may be helpful for men though studies are limited.
Acupuncture may also help to treat sexual dysfunction. It is believed that acupuncture works by improving blood flow and helping the relaxation response. When coupled with Traditional Chinese Medicine, it may also help with hormone imbalances.
Finally, maintaining open and honest communication with your partner is one of the best ways to improve your Valentine’s Day. Many times, issues in the bedroom are an extension of issues outside the bedroom. Counseling can help get to the root of any underlying issues. It can be due to outside stress from work or family or even miscommunication about other issues. Sometimes, just taking the time to ask, “How was your day?” and then actively listening is enough to help ensure your partner knows that they matter to you. Happy early Valentine’s Day!
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
