Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Only 12 percent of people are diagnosed in the early stages when the tumor can be completely surgically removed. Even then, the five-year survival rate is only 44 percent. Worse, the five-year survival rate is only 15 percent in people diagnosed once the cancer has spread to surrounding tissues. Recent news from a small vaccine study offers hope for better outcomes.
The pancreas is about 6 inches long, shaped like a flattened pear and sits between the stomach and the spine. It has two important functions. The pancreas produces and releases substances into the intestine necessary for the proper digestion of food. Additionally, it produces essential hormones, including insulin, that control blood sugar and hunger. Early pancreatic cancer has no signs or symptoms, so most cases are found in the late stages. Late-stage symptoms may include yellowing of the skin and the eyes, light-colored stools, dark urine, pain in the upper or middle abdomen and back, weight loss, poor appetite and extreme tiredness.
The primary treatment for pancreatic cancer is surgical removal. Once it has spread to surrounding tissues, it is treated with radiation and chemotherapy. Because of the poor survival rates, therapeutic vaccines are being studied. We mostly think of vaccines as preventing illness from infections, but there are therapeutic vaccines used to treat diseases. With cancer, the idea is to help the immune system recognize and attack the tumor, hoping to cure it altogether.
In this small study, 16 people had surgery to remove their cancer. Each had a piece of their tumor shipped to BioNTech, the company made famous through its COVID vaccine partnership with Pfizer. BioNTech identified proteins made by the tumor cells of each participant because the proteins differ somewhat from person to person. The company then produced mRNA coding for the cancer proteins and constructed a “personalized” vaccine for each participant. The vaccine was given to each participant nine times. It contained the mRNA with an adjuvant, a chemical that improves the immune response. The participants also received a type of immunotherapy known as a “checkpoint” inhibitor, which blocks signals from cancer cells that usually turn off the immune system. All but one of the participants also received chemotherapy.
Once injected, the vaccine mRNA was picked up by cells and used to produce the cancer proteins. The proteins were then presented to the immune system. A robust immune response to the proteins indicated they were recognized as abnormal. Half of the study participants mounted a strong immune response and remain cancer free a year and a half after surgery. In comparison, the participants who did not generate a robust immune response to the vaccine had their cancer recur on average in 13 months.
While promising, the results need to be confirmed in larger studies. More investigation is needed to improve the vaccine response rate. Hopefully, the vaccine will prove key to beating pancreatic cancer.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
