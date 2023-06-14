Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Only 12 percent of people are diagnosed in the early stages when the tumor can be completely surgically removed. Even then, the five-year survival rate is only 44 percent. Worse, the five-year survival rate is only 15 percent in people diagnosed once the cancer has spread to surrounding tissues. Recent news from a small vaccine study offers hope for better outcomes.

The pancreas is about 6 inches long, shaped like a flattened pear and sits between the stomach and the spine. It has two important functions. The pancreas produces and releases substances into the intestine necessary for the proper digestion of food. Additionally, it produces essential hormones, including insulin, that control blood sugar and hunger. Early pancreatic cancer has no signs or symptoms, so most cases are found in the late stages. Late-stage symptoms may include yellowing of the skin and the eyes, light-colored stools, dark urine, pain in the upper or middle abdomen and back, weight loss, poor appetite and extreme tiredness.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription