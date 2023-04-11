Starting at age 40, the incidence of cataracts increases with each decade of life. More than half of all Americans aged 80 or older either have cataracts or have had surgery to get rid of them, and worldwide, about 94 million people have moderate to severe vision impairment because of untreated cataracts.

Cataracts can be caused by aging, injuries, too much sun exposure, smoking, and some medical conditions like diabetes as well as certain medications. Cataracts develop slowly, and eventually, they affect vision so much that surgery is required to replace the cloudy lens with a new artificial one.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

