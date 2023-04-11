Starting at age 40, the incidence of cataracts increases with each decade of life. More than half of all Americans aged 80 or older either have cataracts or have had surgery to get rid of them, and worldwide, about 94 million people have moderate to severe vision impairment because of untreated cataracts.
Cataracts can be caused by aging, injuries, too much sun exposure, smoking, and some medical conditions like diabetes as well as certain medications. Cataracts develop slowly, and eventually, they affect vision so much that surgery is required to replace the cloudy lens with a new artificial one.
The lens of the eye contains high concentrations of proteins called crystalins, which are responsible for lens transparency. The amount, structure and distribution of the different crystalin proteins allow our lenses to be clear and focus images for us so that we see the world in as much detail as possible. The cells of the lens have a limited capacity to make new proteins, so the crystalin proteins must be stable for long periods. A protein called α-crystalin represents about half of the protein in the lens, and it is responsible for maintaining stability, organization and lens transparency.
The lens focuses the light coming in onto the retina at the back of the eye to generate clear, sharp images. Cataracts happen when the normally clear lens becomes clouded by the crystalin proteins becoming disorganized and forming clumps. The protein clumps scatter light and reduces the amount of light that makes it to the retina in the back of the eye. It is like looking through a fogged-up window.
An international team of scientists has been studying a drug called VP1-001 as a possible treatment for cataracts. VP1-001 is a compound that plays a role in regulating cholesterol biosynthesis, transport and absorption. Scientists tested VP1-001 on mice with mutations that make them develop cataracts. VP1-001 treatment resulted in a 61 percent improvement of the refractive index profile, a measure of the focusing capacity of the lenses and also showed significant improvement in lens transparency. VP1-001 appears to increase the solubility of the crystalin proteins in the lenses, preventing them from clumping and improving cataracts.
It is unclear why the improvements were not seen in all the treated eyes. Because the drug was applied as drops on the surface, at least some of the treatment may have been diluted or washed out by tears. There could also be differences in the drug’s absorption or something else going on.
Given the option of either eye surgery or taking eye drops to treat cataracts, I think I can guess which one most of us would choose. This may be a future option for those with some forms of cataracts, allowing them to avoid surgery to replace the natural lens with an artificial one. A simple treatment involving eye drops is also much more likely to become a treatment option in less developed countries of the world, improving vision for all.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.