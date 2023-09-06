The Galveston Daily News published an important column on Friday, Sept. 1, titled "Booster bolster," emphasizing the importance of seniors getting a COVID vaccine. As mentioned in the article, there has been a rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among those who have existing medical problems, or individuals who are unvaccinated or older.

After reading the column, one may be inspired to rush to get the booster shot now. However, it is best to wait just a little longer, as an updated COVID vaccine is anticipated to be available in mid-September after the CDC advisory group meets on September 12. The advisory group will recommend who should receive the updated COVID vaccines. Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax all plan to make updated boosters available.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

