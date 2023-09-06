The Galveston Daily News published an important column on Friday, Sept. 1, titled "Booster bolster," emphasizing the importance of seniors getting a COVID vaccine. As mentioned in the article, there has been a rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among those who have existing medical problems, or individuals who are unvaccinated or older.
After reading the column, one may be inspired to rush to get the booster shot now. However, it is best to wait just a little longer, as an updated COVID vaccine is anticipated to be available in mid-September after the CDC advisory group meets on September 12. The advisory group will recommend who should receive the updated COVID vaccines. Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax all plan to make updated boosters available.
Nearly seventy percent of the U.S. population has received the initial COVID vaccine series. In contrast, few have received a booster. In those 65 and older, the group with the highest booster rate, only 43 percent have boosted.
Clearly, COVID vaccines protect against severe disease and can be received anytime. They also protect temporarily against infection as antibody levels drop over a few months. For some, in particular the elderly, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions, having a booster will help protect against hospitalizations and dying from the illness.
The currently available COVID vaccine is the same formulation that came out last September, combining the original strain and Omicron variant BA.4/BA.5. However, the circulating variant has evolved. The updated vaccine targets the Omicron variant XBB.1.5, which should give better protection this fall. This vaccine is also expected to protect against the circulating closely related Omicron variants.
Although there is a current rise in infections, another spike is anticipated in the winter months. The timing to receive a vaccine to protect from infection is challenging to predict. The waves are based on the current variant in circulation and human behavior. Unsurprisingly, we are seeing a wave now, given the start of school and the extreme heat moving people indoors (it's hard to have dinner outside in a restaurant in 100-degree heat!). Also, masks are no longer the norm, allowing for more transmission if someone is infected. Lastly, due to isolation procedures if COVID positive, many are not testing when ill because they do not want a quarantine to disrupt their activities.
Regardless of when you get vaccinated, have a plan with your physician for early treatment if you become infected. Medications like Paxlovid reduce the risk of hospitalization if given within the first five days of symptom onset. Treatment is recommended for all adults over 50 years old or those with chronic medical problems, regardless of symptom severity. Having mild symptoms the first week of illness does not predict who will progress to severe disease the second week of the infection.
So, for now, hold tight and wait for the new COVID vaccines. Boosting is the best way to beat the coming winter wave!
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
