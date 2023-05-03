There is an unspoken formula engrained in our society about happiness and success. Societal norms push the idea that success comes before happiness, many times at the cost of our current state of happiness. As it turns out, science has proven that this formula is backward.
Research shows that the most successful individuals are generally happier to begin with, not the other way around. Performance on job evaluations, income, life expectancy and many other objective outcomes are higher among happy individuals. Additionally, happier people are healthier than their counterparts and have what a Harvard study described as “exceptional longevity.” My personal favorite study measured happiness in individuals and then injected them with a cold virus. After a week, subjects who had higher levels of happiness at the beginning of the study had fewer objective symptoms of a cold (cough, runny nose, etc.) than those with lower levels of happiness.
So, how do we cultivate positivity and happiness for improved health and success? Although this looks different for everybody, there are three factors most happy people share: a positive mindset, cultivating relationships and physical health.
Our mindset has a profound impact on our well-being and success. When we utilize a positive mindset, we are more likely to approach challenges with resilience and optimism, and we can better handle stress and adversity. One simple exercise to kickstart a positive mindset shift is listing three things we are grateful for each day. Another practice that can be helpful is taking a few minutes every day to release all that is troubling us to our higher power or to the universe. Picture breathing in positivity and exhaling negative emotions.
Relationships play an enormous role in our happiness. Many people neglect their relationships with the people who mean the most to them. Surrounding ourselves with supportive individuals boosts our happiness and resilience and greatly contributes to our overall emotional and physical well-being. Additionally, supporting our loved ones provides a sense of purpose, leading to higher levels of happiness. Prioritize making time for people who bring you happiness, which will act as fuel to your success.
Taking care of our physical health is also essential for our happiness. Regular exercise (150 minutes a week), sufficient sleep (~8 hours a night) and a healthy diet (low processed, high plant-based) improve our physical health and have a direct impact on our mood and cognitive function. These three factors affect our daily performance and memory of the previous three days. By focusing on our physical health, we equip ourselves to handle the challenges and stressors of life.
Many of the principles above are found in a book called The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor. The power of positive thinking is a powerful tool that helps us unlock our potential for happiness and success. By cultivating a positive mindset, nurturing meaningful relationships, taking care of our physical well-being and integrating other positive psychology practices into our lives, we can experience the benefits of the science of happiness.
Jeff Bowcutt is a first-year medical student at John Sealy School of Medicine. Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
