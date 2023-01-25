“Tomorrow is tomorrow. Future cares have future cures. And we must mind today.”
— Sophocles, Antigone
In today’s fast-paced world, it can be difficult to focus on the present moment. For many, it seems like life is flying by, and we can barely keep up with our future plans, let alone today. This leads to anxiety, worry and stress. Chronic stress has been shown to increase blood pressure, cause weight gain and even increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. One way to stop thinking about tomorrow is to make an effort to live in the moment.
What does it mean to “live in the present moment?” This phrase means to purposefully be aware of what is happening instead of thinking or worrying about what will happen. Now, this does not mean to just live life without any concern for the consequences of our actions, but rather to be focused on fully experiencing this exact moment.
Let’s do a little exercise. Take a moment to allow yourself to become aware of everything around you. What is going on while you are reading this article? Think about the feel of the paper (or phone) in your hands. Are you sitting, standing, or laying down? How do your clothes feel against your body? What do you smell? What do you hear? Now try to be aware of all these things at once while reading the article. Putting it all together is tough to do.
This practice is called centering yourself or mindfulness. There are numerous health benefits of mindfulness practices. The biggest benefit comes from a decrease in anxiety and depression symptoms. It can also improve sleep. One study found that just 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can increase your life expectancy. It also decreases your risk of a cardiovascular event by almost 30 percent.
So how do we practice mindfulness? I’ll leave you a with few tips to try for now. First, recognize when you aren’t in the present moment and do something to bring yourself back. Focus on your breathing. Take slow, deep breaths and pay attention to the feeling of the air inflating your lungs, bringing oxygen to you. Stand up and stretch, paying special attention to your feet and legs. Picture them like trees, digging deep roots into the earth to provide you with stability. Shift your focus when feeling overwhelmed. Take a few minutes to pray, meditate, recite a poem or saying, or take a walk. Think about every movement required to pick your foot up and set it back down during your walk to help bring you back to center. If you are able, tai chi or yoga are great exercises that focus on the present moment to help you be mindful of your body. Some may find that journaling can be helpful in focusing your attention on how you are feeling in the immediate moment.
Finally, the best tip I can provide is to put the phone down and look around. There is so much life happening around us if we just are present enough to participate in it.
