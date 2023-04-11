Recently, my daughter has become extremely interested in my breakfast routine. As I am getting ready in the morning, I am asked what I plan to eat for breakfast, where I will eat it, do I want some of her breakfast, if I can share some of mine and many more questions. My wife finds this conversation very entertaining, as I typically do not eat in the mornings. I often practice a form of intermittent fasting during the week where I will not eat breakfast, have a small lunch and eat together as a family. A recent article published last week about intermittent fasting has me rethinking my decision.
Intermittent fasting is the act of limiting the time you eat to a certain period during the day. Typical fasting periods last for 12 to 20 hours (usually 16) with a 4- to 12-hour time frame that you would then eat your meals. There are numerous studies that look at the health benefits of fasting two to three times a week. The research shows that fasting can help with many health issues such as blood pressure, weight and even diabetes. Fasting helps to initiate our metabolism to utilize our fat stores more efficiently when we are active. Most intermittent fasting plans have participants fast throughout the day and eat a meal in the afternoon or evening. Interestingly, the timing of when we eat during an intermittent fast may play a role in its effectiveness.
A recent study in Australia looked at over 200 participants with an elevated risk of developing diabetes. Participants either performed a traditional intermittent fasting where they ate in the evening, or they ate for four hours in the morning followed by a 20-hour fast until the next day. The two groups were also compared to a control group that was given a pamphlet about a healthy diet. Both fasting groups did their fasting three times a week. After six months, the morning meal group had improved glucose levels compared to the other two groups, thus showing a lower risk of developing diabetes long-term. This positive effect on their metabolism was seen at the 12-month mark after starting the experiment. The benefit was not as profound after 18 months.
Now, to be clear, I do not recommend that everyone participate in intermittent fasting without first discussing its safety with their physician. The best option to reduce the risk of disease is to eat a healthy, balanced diet that is primarily plant-based. Reducing the amount of number foods and sugar we eat has a larger impact on our health than fasting and the timing of when we eat. However, for those who do participate in intermittent fasting, starting your fast with a healthy breakfast may lead to a more effective fasting period. Also, make sure you drink plenty of water during your fast to ensure appropriate hydration (See my article about water a few weeks ago for more info). Now it’s about time for me to make my breakfast.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
