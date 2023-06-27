Flu, RSV and SARS-CoV-2. These three viruses are an alphabet soup of respiratory infection. Flu is short for the annual affliction we call influenza; RSV is a respiratory syncytial virus, a serious mediator of childhood disease; and SARS-CoV-2 is the pandemic virus that causes COVID. All these are viruses that cause problems for us in the cooler seasons each year.

This past winter, the influenza season was milder than usual – what a nice break! And the annual vaccine matched up well with the flu viruses that were circulating worldwide. Each year, scientists must guess at the strains that will be circulating during the next flu season and prepare hundreds of millions of doses by the fall. To make the guess, they use worldwide epidemiological information about which viruses are circulating to design what goes into the vaccine. There is a different version for the northern hemisphere and the southern hemisphere because the prevalent versions can change quickly.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription