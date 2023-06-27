Flu, RSV and SARS-CoV-2. These three viruses are an alphabet soup of respiratory infection. Flu is short for the annual affliction we call influenza; RSV is a respiratory syncytial virus, a serious mediator of childhood disease; and SARS-CoV-2 is the pandemic virus that causes COVID. All these are viruses that cause problems for us in the cooler seasons each year.
This past winter, the influenza season was milder than usual – what a nice break! And the annual vaccine matched up well with the flu viruses that were circulating worldwide. Each year, scientists must guess at the strains that will be circulating during the next flu season and prepare hundreds of millions of doses by the fall. To make the guess, they use worldwide epidemiological information about which viruses are circulating to design what goes into the vaccine. There is a different version for the northern hemisphere and the southern hemisphere because the prevalent versions can change quickly.
A looming concern is an avian flu virus called H5N1. We have worried for years about this virus causing widespread human infection and maybe the next pandemic. Avian flu was responsible for the wild jump in egg prices recently, and it appears to be making the jump to mammals. This past winter, you may have heard about the massive infections in mink farms in Europe that led public health authorities to kill off many of these animals.
For SARS-CoV2, a series of new variants continue to infect people worldwide. At the beginning of 2023, total deaths in the United States were almost 1.2 million. Worldwide there have been 6.9 million deaths from 680 million infections. In the United States today, there are still around 300 people dying per day from COVID infections. Massive efforts to vaccinate the U.S. population reduced the death toll. Looming on this front is the substantial issue of long-haul COVID and the suffering of millions. Starting this fall, an annual vaccine will keep us safe from COVID.
RSV has been recognized as a respiratory disease in children for some time. It is also a significant disease of the elderly. It came to the forefront in the United States in November 2022 when outbreaks of the disease filled pediatric hospitals and clinics. RSV is typically overlooked in adults, but it leads to over 100,000 adult hospitalizations each year.
The good news is that several pediatric vaccines for RSV are likely to be approved for human use by the FDA soon. Current phase 3 clinical trials show that these vaccines prevent severe disease and hospitalization with up to 86 percent effectiveness. Here is a really cool thing about it: when the vaccine was given during pregnancy, immunity was transferred to the fetus, protecting the newborn from RSV during their vulnerable first year of life. A vaccine for adults has just been approved by the FDA, so ask your doctor if you should be immunized.
Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent disease. While there are some side effects that may come with vaccination, overall, they prevent much human suffering and death.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
