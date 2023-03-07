You have probably noticed that we love cats here in our columns. They are lovable, devious and playful. But did you know they are a major source of allergies? That’s right — up to 15 percent of the population is allergic to cats — that’s over 45 million Americans. Cat allergies are responsible for more than 300,000 emergency care visits and about a half million asthma attacks annually. Most people with allergies experience nasal congestion, a runny nose and eye redness and itching. It can also lead to the more serious condition you recognize as asthma. The current treatment for these allergy attacks is antihistamines and decongestants, which aim to control the immune response to the allergen, reducing symptoms.
The major allergen that triggers allergies to cats has been identified. The culprit is Fel d 1. It is a small protein present in cat salvia and secreted through the skin through sweat glands. Scientists assume that all cats produce at least some of this protein, although in different amounts for different cats. Levels of the protein can even change daily in the same cat. When a cat licks and washes its fur, it spreads the protein allergen onto the fur. After it dries, the proteins can become airborne as the cat moves around, rubs on things, or, yes, when you pet it. When these tiny proteins reach your nose and eyes, your problems begin.
The Fel d 1 protein is encoded in the cat genome as two genes: CH1 and CH2. Scientists do not yet know the role these proteins play in a cat’s cells, but it is thought to be involved in chemical communication in cells or in some type of immune regulation.
When scientists compared the Fel d 1 gene of domestic cats to the same gene in wild cats, they found a lot of changes, indicating that it has changed over time. These results indicate that Fel d 1 may not be important for a cat to function normally, otherwise it would not have changed so much. That means that scientists could remove Fel d 1 genes from the cat’s genome to produce an allergen-free cat! That would be a Fluffy that everyone could love.
Scientists have developed alternative ways to lessen the effects of Fel d 1. For example, a vaccine for Fel d 1 is under development that would have the cat’s immune system itself lower the level of the allergen. Also, Purina has developed a specialty cat food that reduces Fel d 1 levels in the fur by almost 50 percent. These are promising, but both may leave some allergen levels.
CRISPR is a tool that allows scientists to modify or even remove genes from a genome. The Fel d 1 genes are likely excellent targets for CRISPR removal, producing a totally Fel d 1 allergen-free cat! From tiny test tubes full of DNA to a furry, lovable cat in your lap. We would call that scientific progress.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.