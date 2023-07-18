You may have been down this road before: something is not right, and your physician suspects a bacterial infection. Blood or another fluid is collected, and samples are sent to the lab. These samples are handled by a clinical laboratory and cultured to allow the bacteria to grow and form groups called colonies, so that they can be identified.

The characteristics of a bacterial colony can provide clues to its identity and grow more cells for additional testing. These methods have been used for more than a century and have improved over that time. Many bacteria replicate rapidly- each colony can grow from 1 cell to 10 billion cells in 16 to 18 hours. Here’s the rub! Some bacteria can take much longer to form a colony. One example is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can take up to a month to form a colony.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

