“Water, water everywhere nor any drop to drink,” wrote Samuel Taylor Coleridge almost 200 years ago. The same could be said by anyone on Galveston Island and most parts of Galveston County which are surrounded by water but facing water-use restrictions. As it has been said, water is the new gold. People have been fighting over “water rights” for centuries and it is not getting any better.

Water is the most vital of human’s macronutrients. Without water, we die and quickly. We can survive much longer without food if there is a water supply. Adult humans consume about 2 ½ quarts of water a day but about half is contained in food. It is now recognized that drinking eight glasses of water a day for good health is a myth and certainly is not in addition to the intake of food and liquids in a regular diet. It is true that too little water can kill you but so can too much.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription