A legend was born in the late 19th century when a beautiful girl’s body was recovered from the River Seine in Paris. Now nearly 150 years later, her face has helped save millions of lives.
Although nothing is known about the girl’s history or how she came to be in the Seine, she is known as “L’Inconnue de la Seine," which translates to "The Unknown Woman of the Seine.” The story of L’Inconnue is a mix of fact and fanciful legend. This is the most commonly related version of the story.
When L’Inconnue was pulled from the Seine, there were no marks on the body, so she was presumed to have died from suicide. She was estimated to have been around 16 years old. Her body was transported to the Paris mortuary, which sat just behind Notre Dame Cathedral. A majority of the corpses that ended up in the morgue came out of the Seine and were likely suicides, murders or accidental drownings. The unidentified dead were put on display on marble slabs in the window in the hopes that someone would identify them and claim the body. An account at the time stated that "There is not a single window in Paris that attracts more onlookers than this." No one came forward to identify L’Inconnue. She was noticed by someone who sent for a modeler to create a plaster death mask of her.
The Lorenzi family of model makers likely made the L’Inconnue death mask and produced many copies of it. The L’Inconnue death mask becomes a hit, selling in souvenir shops throughout Paris, then Germany and then throughout Europe. Philosopher and author Albert Camus described her as the “drowned Mona Lisa” for her seemingly enigmatic smile. The L’Inconnue death mask still hangs in the Lorenzi family shop among the death masks of famous politicians, writers and artists and copies of her cast are still produced. Over the years, the face of L’Inconnue graced many walls and mantlepieces and inspired poems, stories, books and art.
Many years later, after World War II, Asmund Laerdal began to experiment with plastic for toys. One of his creations was a very successful Anne doll made of soft malleable plastic with what was described as “sleeping eyes and natural hair” that became the toy of the year in Norway.
In 1956, two physicians came up with the technique of CardioPulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Later, Norwegian anesthesiologist Bjorn Lind approached Laerdal about creating manikins to practice CPR. Laerdal had once rescued his 2-year-old son from drowning, forcing the water from his lungs to save his life. He agreed to the project and created the manikins Resusci Annie, Resusci Andy and Resusci Baby.
Laerdal recalled the death mask of L’Inconnue that hung on a wall in his grandparents’ house and used that face in the creation of Resusci Annie. Though other CPR manikins exist, if you have had CPR training, chances are, you have locked lips with L’Inconnue or Annie and learned to give the kiss of life.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.