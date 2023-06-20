To hear the older readers talk about their childhood, playing with the neighborhood children was a carefree time with essentially no adult supervision, in and out of each other’s homes and multiple complicated games. As our society has changed play has become more organized with play dates, careful vetting of the other child’s home for the presence of adult supervision, swimming pool safety or the suitability of the “babysitter.” Quite simply, times have changed.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens under the age of 17. “Suicide and homicide were the second and third leading causes of death for 10- to 24-year-olds after a category of accidental deaths that includes motor vehicle crashes, falls, drowning and overdoses. Guns were used in 54 percent of suicides and 93 percent of homicides in this age group.” (Houston Chronicle, June 16, 2023) The risk of homicide is three times higher when there are guns in the home. Suicide rates are four times higher in children with guns in their homes than in those without.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription