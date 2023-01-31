We wrote a recent column about how Edward Jenner invented vaccination to protect against smallpox based on the protection offered by a related virus, cowpox, in 1797. Cowpox was only found in parts of Europe, so most of the world did not have access to this life-saving vaccination. King Charles IV of Spain took on the first effort to get vaccination to the people he ruled in other parts of the world.
Smallpox causes an extensive rash and high fever with a mortality rate of around 30 percent, higher in Native American populations. Among those that survived, about 30 percent became blind. The viruses spread from person to person by coughing, sneezing or even talking, like the common cold or COVID. Contact with the rash or contaminated clothing or bedding also spread the viruses. Thanks to vaccination, the WHO declared that smallpox was eradicated in 1980. In its last hundred years of existence, smallpox killed over 500 million people.
King Charles IV of Spain assembled a mission to bring the cowpox vaccination to countries ruled by Spain in 1803. To lead the vaccination mission, he chose a military physician, Francisco Xavier de Balmis, who set sail on what would become a three-year mission. Today, vaccine materials are often refrigerated, but that was not available so the issue of long-term storage and transport of the pus from cowpox blisters used in vaccination was a problem. Rather than try to ship infected cows, Balmis decided to use 22 orphan boys aged 3 to 10 years old to be serially infected with cowpox to keep the cowpox virus alive during the long voyage to the Americas.
In compensation for the boys’ participation, the Spanish crown paid for their care and education. Balmis also brought along three assistants, doctors, nurses and the director of the boy’s orphanage who would care for the boys. The goal was to sail to all the Spanish colonies, providing vaccination and educating local physicians.
Balmis inoculated the first two boys just before their ship, the Maria Pita, set sail on the way to their first stop, Puerto Rico. Nine days later, the boys developed blisters, and the doctors infected the next two boys, a process that would continue throughout the voyage. When they landed in Puerto Rico, they discovered that someone else had vaccinated the island. They went to Venezuela next and vaccinated 12,000 people. Knowing how much ground they needed to cover, Balmis split the group in two. One group headed for Spanish South America and Balmis would head to Cuba, Mexico, and the Spanish colonies in Asia. Both groups had recruited new boys to carry the vaccines.
Balmis arrived back in Spain in September 1806 after vaccinating between 100,000 and 150,000 people. This was one of the first global vaccination campaigns and it saved countless lives. Their success reminds us of the value of vaccines as one of the most effective public health interventions that we have and that rich nations must help those less fortunate nations to get the vaccines that everyone deserves.
Medical Discovery News is hosted by professors Norbert Herzog at Quinnipiac University, and David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
