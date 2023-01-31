We wrote a recent column about how Edward Jenner invented vaccination to protect against smallpox based on the protection offered by a related virus, cowpox, in 1797. Cowpox was only found in parts of Europe, so most of the world did not have access to this life-saving vaccination. King Charles IV of Spain took on the first effort to get vaccination to the people he ruled in other parts of the world.

Smallpox causes an extensive rash and high fever with a mortality rate of around 30 percent, higher in Native American populations. Among those that survived, about 30 percent became blind. The viruses spread from person to person by coughing, sneezing or even talking, like the common cold or COVID. Contact with the rash or contaminated clothing or bedding also spread the viruses. Thanks to vaccination, the WHO declared that smallpox was eradicated in 1980. In its last hundred years of existence, smallpox killed over 500 million people.

Medical Discovery News is hosted by professors Norbert Herzog at Quinnipiac University, and David Niesel of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription