There is much appropriate concern about mental health problems in children and adolescents since the pandemic began. The increased number and the seriousness of their illnesses are extremely concerning. Making it worse is the lack of mental health workers and the indifference to fund them and solutions. It is not really understood why there is such a tremendous increase in the numbers of young people having such difficulties.

Much less in the news is what is happening with the mental health problems of parents. Every parent has to say to themselves at some point in time, “I need a break from my children." Being a parent is hard. Period! Parents give their energy to love their children, to make sure they are safe and to help them thrive. The pandemic has complicated parenting and continues to make things difficult.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription