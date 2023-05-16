Humans can’t live without the sun, which is the closest star to Earth. It radiates light, heat and solar energy which makes it possible for life on Earth. However, exposure to ultra violet radiation (UVR) from the sun is the main environmental cause of skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Skin cancer rates have continued to rise since the mid-20th century because of a decrease in the filter of the stratospheric ozone, changes in fashion favoring more exposure, more opportunities for outdoor recreation and exposure to artificial UVR in salons.

Sunlight includes UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. UV-A and UV-B have the most significance to humans. This radiation exposure while causing burn damage also causes DNA damage. If this damage is not repaired by the correct genes, skin cancer can happen.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

