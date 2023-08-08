Having two children, I have changed my share of dirty diapers and I can’t say it was a pleasurable experience. I hardly imagined there would be interesting science there! Turns out there is a treasure trove of new discoveries in those diapers. We have learned that the microbes in and on our bodies, called the microbiome, can help keep our children safe from infections both while they are young and later in life.
Babies have little to no microbiome at birth. Establishing a healthy microbiome is critical for the development of the child’s immune system and for avoiding health issues in adolescence and beyond. The microbiome has been shown to be critical for avoiding asthma, allergies, respiratory infections, diabetes and obesity to name just a few.
Did you know that bacteria are one of the most numerous life forms on the planet? They are among the oldest life forms, and they occupy every conceivable place on Earth, even unusual ones like hot springs, waters in Antarctica and coal mine runoff. Scientists think we have identified only about 1 percent of the bacteria living in the oceans. Even more numerous than bacteria are the viruses that attack them, called bacteriophages. Yes, bacteria get viruses too.
In a recent study, scientists collected and examined the feces of almost 650 healthy Danish 1-year-olds. They found 10,000 new bacterial viruses. These viruses were remarkably diverse and represented almost 250 different viral families. This shows that there is a high level of diversity in the gut virome — or the total collection of viruses.
How many bacterial viruses were there? The viruses were present at 10 times the level of bacteria in the gut. In an adult human, bacteria in the gut number 50 – 100 trillion. That means there were close to a quadrillion viruses — that is 1 followed by 15 zeros! Holy Pampers!
Bacteriophages attack and often kill bacteria, but they do not affect or damage the child. These viruses play an important role in shaping the bacterial population of the gut microbiome and the development of the child’s immune system. These bacterial viruses can control disease-causing bacteria and keep the bacterial population under control. A dysfunctional microbiome in a child can lead to chronic health problems as the child grows into adolescence and adulthood.
Doctors have been using the gut microbiome therapeutically. Some treatments involve performing “poop transplants” to treat different gut infections. It sounds gross, but it is effective. Also, specific bacteriophages have been used as a therapy for C. diff infections, certain forms of diet-induced obesity and other issues. Who knew poop could be so useful?
The scientists found so many viruses that they discovered some totally new viral families. They named these new viral families after the children who participated in the study. As a result, we now have the Amandaviridae and Alberteviridae as new virus families. We are thrilled that these children will have an impact on science long after they are potty trained.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(2) comments
That's why I don't worry too much when kids drop their ice cream bar, pick it up, and keep eating it. 🙂
That's why you should be cautious if taking antibiotics. It may destroy good bio flora.
