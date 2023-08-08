Having two children, I have changed my share of dirty diapers and I can’t say it was a pleasurable experience. I hardly imagined there would be interesting science there! Turns out there is a treasure trove of new discoveries in those diapers. We have learned that the microbes in and on our bodies, called the microbiome, can help keep our children safe from infections both while they are young and later in life.

Babies have little to no microbiome at birth. Establishing a healthy microbiome is critical for the development of the child’s immune system and for avoiding health issues in adolescence and beyond. The microbiome has been shown to be critical for avoiding asthma, allergies, respiratory infections, diabetes and obesity to name just a few.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

seamus
Jim Casey

That's why I don't worry too much when kids drop their ice cream bar, pick it up, and keep eating it. 🙂

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

That's why you should be cautious if taking antibiotics. It may destroy good bio flora.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription