Why are some vaccines only given once while others must be repeated?
The answer does not necessarily lie only with the type of vaccine but also with the kind of germ causing the infection. Some infections occur once, such as measles, and others can be had over and over again, like the flu or COVID.
After an infection or a vaccination, the body produces antibodies. The more antibodies, the easier it is to block an infection and prevent illness. Unsurprisingly, antibodies are highest shortly after infection or vaccination; therefore, the risk of infection (or reinfection) is low. However, antibody levels decrease over time. Antibodies need to decrease over time as producing them uses valuable immune system resources. Additionally, extremely high antibody levels make the blood too thick, which can damage the brain, heart and other important organs.
Antibodies are not the only players protecting us. Our bodies also produce immune memory cells in response to infection or vaccination. These cells patrol the body and activate when exposed (or re-exposed) to the germ. Memory B cells pump out antibodies to fight infection, and memory T cells help the B cells make more antibodies as well as kill the germs directly. Because memory cells have been trained to recognize specific germs, they trigger a faster, stronger immune response when they encounter the germ.
Germs use different strategies to get around the immune system. The strategy used by germs like COVID and flu is to constantly mutate and change to keep from being recognized by the immune system. However, with vaccination, the memory cells are ready to keep the infection under control to avoid severe illness. The flu virus changes so much within a season that the vaccine is updated yearly.
COVID also changes rapidly. However, parts of the virus recognized by T cells have remained relatively unchanged, thereby protecting against severe illness, especially for younger, healthier persons who were previously vaccinated and infected. Updated vaccines are used to temporarily amp up the antibodies and better train the memory cells. Those who benefit the most from repeated COVID vaccinations are those who will become very ill with an infection, such as older adults, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.
Some germs do not change much and have long incubation periods (the time from exposure to becoming ill). These types of germs include measles and smallpox. In this case, memory cells trained by vaccines have plenty of time to produce antibodies and kill the germ to prevent illness. Potentially, these diseases can be eliminated as the memory immune cells are good enough to protect for a long time and help generate herd immunity by keeping people from spreading the germ.
Other germs overwhelm the immune system by multiplying so quickly that even memory immune cells cannot respond fast enough. The meningococcal germ that causes meningitis and blood infections is a good example. High antibody levels are essential to prevent illness, so giving a booster dose to teens and others at risk of infection is necessary.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
