“Our sense of enchantment is not triggered only by grand things; the sublime is not hiding in distant landscapes. The awe-inspiring, the numinous, is all around us, all the time. It is transformed by our deliberate attention.”
— Katherine May
Compassion. Tolerance. Gratitude. Wonder.
Having recently returned from a 6-month circumnavigation cruise around the globe, many people ask what it was like to take a once-in-a-lifetime journey like that.
Learning to see the world through different eyes, and experiencing how varied and complex life on our planet is and how much it contrasts with our own is both humbling and awe-inspiring. We saw so many people, often crowded in unsanitary conditions, living under tin roofs or less, without running water, electricity or other modern conveniences. They live as they have for many generations, unaware maybe that to us they appear deprived. To themselves, they simply are and live as they know how. Most seemed happy, adequately fed and content even, especially the children. Though they live on the edge of survival, their hardscrabble industriousness, inventiveness and perseverance are a testimony to the enduring power of the human spirit.
The marked contrasts in socioeconomic status between urban and rural areas were particularly dramatic throughout South America, Africa and Asia. After slogging through a smelly, fly-infested wet market in Cambodia, a 40-minute bus trip brought us to a sparkling, brightly lit downtown replete with hotels, casinos and broad boulevards lined with well-known, international-branded luxury shops. This was common in many countries.
What was our best or favorite place to visit or where would we like to return to? Surprisingly, our favorite country turns out to be our home one, the good ol’ US of A. And my most memorable place after 40 countries and 100 ports of call turned out to be the peaceful, majestic redwoods of John Muir Woods in northern California. These 2,000-year-old sentinels to time and survival dwarfed in scope, beauty and inspiration the exotic temples, shrines, cathedrals, monuments, towers, mosques and other man-made wonders of the world we had visited. Yup, there’s no place like home and nature is our most amazing gift.
Any of us if physically and fiscally fit would love to make a getaway. Regrettably, I have seen many of my patients and friends who have postponed their dream travel and bucket-list trips too long. Some unexpected acute or chronic condition or mobility problem afflicted them prior to or during travel, spoiling their trip of a lifetime and crushing their dreams. On our voyage, about 8 people died, mostly of conditions they had before the trip with an average age of our fellow passengers of around 73. But they took the risk to go, sometimes knowing this trip was their last one.
If you want to travel, go early, go often, think and plan ahead for the best experience. You too can fly. But that cocoon must go.
Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the former WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.
