Have you noticed how many people complain about not getting enough sleep? It is no wonder that a lack of adequate sleep has been designated as a major public health issue. Our busy lifestyles certainly contribute to modern sleep issues. But there are other factors as well.

Insomnia can manifest by having problems getting to sleep, staying asleep or waking too early. Chronic insomnia is any of these behaviors that occurs multiple times per week for at least three months. You are more likely to experience insomnia if you are female and as you age. There can be a number of causes of insomnia, including depression, anxiety, asthma, alcohol or drug use and chronic pain. Boy, that puts some rust on the golden years.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

