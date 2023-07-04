Have you noticed how many people complain about not getting enough sleep? It is no wonder that a lack of adequate sleep has been designated as a major public health issue. Our busy lifestyles certainly contribute to modern sleep issues. But there are other factors as well.
Insomnia can manifest by having problems getting to sleep, staying asleep or waking too early. Chronic insomnia is any of these behaviors that occurs multiple times per week for at least three months. You are more likely to experience insomnia if you are female and as you age. There can be a number of causes of insomnia, including depression, anxiety, asthma, alcohol or drug use and chronic pain. Boy, that puts some rust on the golden years.
I remember my mother always saying that if you sleep poorly one night, you could make up for it the next night. Not so, says recent sleep research. Some studies indicate that even the loss of one and a half hours of sleep a night can lead to cardiovascular and inflammatory disorders. A recent study has shown that sleep or lack of sleep alters the chemical markings on the DNA in your immune cells. Those changes alter the production and activity of these immune cells. This causes them to become overactive and increase their inflammatory effects.
Changes to the DNA explains why simply “catching up on sleep” is not a way to recover from sleeplessness. In this clinical study, all participants had significant changes in their immune cells and their DNA was altered. After six weeks of disrupted sleep, the study participants had higher numbers of immune cells. These changes in immune cells were also observed in mice, and it made the animals more susceptible to inflammation and disease. Sleep recovery did not alter these immune changes.
We have known for some time that sleep alterations increase sensitivity to pain, and a new study has studied pain and sleeplessness. There are different stages of sleep, known as REM and non-REM stages. The study considered the stage of sleep disrupted, the type of sleep disruption, amount of sleep lost and how that might affect different aspects of pain. The biggest effects on pain sensitivity were the amount of sleep lost and disruption to REM sleep.
Another study on sleep and nerve pain noted that individuals with poor sleep were at higher risk for chronic pain. Pain can disrupt sleep, so it becomes a never-ending cycle between pain and sleep disruption. The study concluded that specific nerve cells in the front of the brain became more active after injury. These cells signaled another type of nerve cells, which became hyperactive. Scientists tried correcting the hyperactivity to block the pain, but they found that it only worked to relieve the pain during the non-REM stage of sleep. They could not do it when test subjects were awake. The idea that this kind of recovery occurs during sleep is an interesting avenue to explore for new therapeutics that could be effective in people with chronic pain.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com
