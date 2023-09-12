Scientists have been studying members of a large extended family in Colombia who develop early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in their 40s or earlier. One member of this family who had not developed Alzheimer’s early was found to carry a mutation that was protective. This discovery could further our understanding of what causes Alzheimer’s and identify new diagnostics and treatments.
The Colombian neurologist Francisco Lopera at the University of Antioquia in Medellín has been studying the 6,000-member family with a high incidence of early-onset Alzheimer’s. The family appears to have originated with a couple from the Basque region of Spain who settled in Colombia in the early 1700s. Now, the family spans seven generations. Many of the family members carry a mutation called paisa, named for the mountainous region in the northwest of Colombia. The paisa mutation, also called the PSEN1 E280A mutation, is the most common cause of early-onset familial dementia.
One family member with the paisa mutation was unaffected by dementia until age 67 when he developed only mild cognitive impairment. When he was 72, he had a urinary tract infection that progressed to septic shock. After that, his condition deteriorated to mild dementia. A year later, he was diagnosed with moderate dementia, requiring assistance with daily tasks. He died at age 74 of pneumonia and his family agreed to donate his brain for study.
Scans of his brain revealed clumps, or plaques, of a sticky protein called beta-amyloid and another protein called tau. When these proteins clump together and accumulate, scientists think that they can damage and kill neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s. One region of his brain, the entorhinal cortex, which is important for memory, navigation and the perception of time, had low levels of tau. For the most part, his brain looked like that of a person with severe dementia, yet his disease had progressed much more slowly than those of other family members. Further studies revealed that he had a second mutation in a gene called Reelin, which is involved in neurological diseases such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder. His sister was also found to be a carrier of the same two mutations but she did not have as much protection from dementia, possibly because of a head injury or other health issues.
Scientists had no knowledge of a correlation between Reelin and Alzheimer’s, so they created mice with the same Reelin mutation. The tau accumulation patterns in the mice matched the unique pattern observed in the man’s brain.
The fact that the man was resistant to Alzheimer’s despite the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques suggests that they may not be the complete explanation for this disease. Thus far, drugs to treat Alzheimer’s that target beta-amyloid have not been very effective, which also suggests that either there may be more than one type of Alzheimer’s and/or the disease mechanism is much more complex. The research also suggests that tau may be another potential target for Alzheimer’s drugs. Let’s hope so.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.