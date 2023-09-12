Scientists have been studying members of a large extended family in Colombia who develop early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in their 40s or earlier. One member of this family who had not developed Alzheimer’s early was found to carry a mutation that was protective. This discovery could further our understanding of what causes Alzheimer’s and identify new diagnostics and treatments.

The Colombian neurologist Francisco Lopera at the University of Antioquia in Medellín has been studying the 6,000-member family with a high incidence of early-onset Alzheimer’s. The family appears to have originated with a couple from the Basque region of Spain who settled in Colombia in the early 1700s. Now, the family spans seven generations. Many of the family members carry a mutation called paisa, named for the mountainous region in the northwest of Colombia. The paisa mutation, also called the PSEN1 E280A mutation, is the most common cause of early-onset familial dementia.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription